Crypto Market Retraces Nearly All 2024-2025 US Election Pump Gains

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The crypto market has pulled back after the aggressive rally that followed the 2024 U.S. elections, trimming a sizable portion of gains from late 2024. The Total3 Market Cap, which excludes ETH and BTC, surged more than 90% in the immediate wake of the election, topping $1.16 trillion by December 2024. By contrast, the level just before the pump hovered around $600 billion. After a volatile stretch into early 2025, the aggregate measure hovered in the $700–$750 billion zone and remained at roughly $713 billion at the time of publication. Bitcoin and Ethereum likewise retraced most gains, with BTC dipping toward $60,000 and ETH retreating from its all-time high near $5,000 during the August 2025 cycle.



The Total3 Market Cap peaked at about $1.16 trillion in December 2024, then settled near $713 billion, signaling a broad, incomplete recovery from the late-2024 surge.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) retraced more than half of its peak-to-trough move, bottoming near $60,000 before a modest bounce to the high $60,000s.

Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) dropped roughly 60% from its August 2025 high of close to $5,000, leaving prices around the low $2,000s.

Market sentiment sits at multi-year lows, with the Fear and Greed Index registering extreme fear (14) and, at times, dropping to record lows in early 2026. After a fleeting October 2025 peak near $1.19 trillion, the market faced a disruptive correction that challenged the sustainability of the prior up move.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC, $ETH

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. Broad market liquidity and flagship assets retreated from recent highs, underscoring caution among investors.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The market appears rangebound with limited catalysts for a decisive breakout in the near term, suggesting patience over chasing momentum.

Market context: The recent price action unfolds amid a broader reevaluation of risk appetite, macro uncertainty, and shifting policy signals that influence crypto flows, including ETF dynamics and regulatory expectations.

Why it matters

The retreat from the late-2024 rally matters for a broad set of market participants. Investors who chased the cycle now confront a more cautious environment where liquidity is thinner and conviction is tested by macro headlines and policy signals. Miners, who historically respond to both price and energy costs, may adjust capital expenditure and mine-sourcing strategies as profitability metrics tighten. Developers and ecosystem builders could face tighter funding cycles if risk sentiment remains fragile, potentially slowing launches and network upgrades. On the regulatory front, the trajectory of ETF approvals and inflows continues to influence institutional exposure, and traders will watch any policy clarity that could unlock or cap new capital inflows.

From a price-structure perspective, the contrast between the Total3 Market Cap's bounce and the more persistent weakness in flagship assets underscores a nuanced market dynamic: capital is chasing selective exposure, while a broad-based risk-off mood persists. The October 2025 peak near $1.19 trillion followed by a sharp correction demonstrated that even after a multi-quarter expansion, the crypto market remains highly sensitive to sentiment shifts and macro shocks. The narrative around ESG concerns, energy costs, and geopolitical tensions has not vanished; rather, it has been reframed within a sector that still depends on liquidity cycles and narrative-driven flows.

For traders and researchers, the data points-BTC and ETH price trajectories, fear/greed signals, and the total market's relative strength or weakness-offer a lens into how much of the 2024–2025 exuberance was constructive long-term adoption versus a cyclical liquidity-driven impulse. The persistence of a sub-70% rebound in the Total3 Market Cap, along with the subdued sentiment, suggests that this is less a moment of breakout and more a phase of consolidation and reassessment.



Total3 Market Cap: Monitor whether liquidity returns and if the metric can establish a sustained floor above $700 billion or test a new resistance above $750 billion in the coming months.

Bitcoin price action: Look for stabilization above $60,000 and evidence of renewed strength toward prior highs, which would signal renewed buyer conviction.

Ethereum price path: Track whether ETH can reclaim the $2,000 level decisively and approach the $2,500–$3,000 zone as demand for smart-contracts and DeFi ramps up.

Market sentiment: Watch the Fear and Greed Index for improvements from extreme fear, which could precede broader price rebounds if macro conditions improve. Regulatory and product flows: Stay alert for any concrete ETF approvals, filings, or inflows that could catalyze fresh capital and shift risk appetite.



Total3 Market Cap history showing the peak near $1.16 trillion in December 2024 and a later level around $713 billion.

Bitcoin price action data reflecting a move toward $60,000 and a bounce to the high $60,000s.

Ethereum price trajectory from a peak near $5,000 in August 2025 to the current range around $2,000.

Fear and Greed Index readings around 14, indicating extreme fear, and the record-low level observed in early 2026. Visuals and charts from TradingView illustrating Total3 and major asset movements.

What to watch next

Sources & verification

Market reaction and the current state of the crypto market

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have underlined a broader market reality: the 2024–2025 rally did not translate into an uninterrupted, self-sustaining uptrend. After the US election-driven surge, the market's trajectory mutated into a more cautious pattern, with the Total3 Market Cap retreating from its late-2024 peak and hovering in the low-to-mid trillions for much of 2025 before slipping again. The October 2025 high near $1.19 trillion illustrated that demand existed-enough to push the aggregate higher-but the subsequent collapse reminded traders that liquidity, momentum, and macro confidence are integral to sustaining a long-term breakout.

In the wake of the drawdown, BTC has registered a classic risk-off response: a steep correction from the prior highs, a dip toward the $60,000 mark, and a tentative recovery that stops short of confirming a durable bottom. ETH has followed a similar path, with the asset's decline reflecting both the overall market cooling and evolving demand for decentralized finance and smart-contract activity. These price actions are not merely a function of a single catalyst; they reflect a confluence of sentiment erosion, shifting macro cues, and the dynamic behavior of crypto-capital allocation.

What makes the current moment distinct is the interplay between a still-active long-run narrative-ledger transparency, programmable money, and cross-border settlement use cases-and the short-term realities of liquidity and risk appetite. The Fear and Greed Index, which had surfaced repeatedly as a contrarian signal during prior cycles, has sat in“extreme fear” territory for an extended period. This dynamic often corresponds with periods of price consolidation or continued volatility, as investors weigh whether macro tailwinds or policy shifts will re-ignite speculative demand. The market's tone remains cautious, even as certain on-chain metrics suggest that real user activity and long-term investor participation have not vanished.

From a broader market-context standpoint, the present environment underscores why sector watchers emphasize patience and disciplined risk management. The prior cycle's exuberance is not guaranteed to recur in a straight line, and the path toward a new cycle could hinge on a combination of macro stabilization, clearer regulatory clarity, and the emergence of product structures that can sustain institutional interest. As traders parse every headline and data release, the core takeaway remains: the crypto market, while larger and more mature than in early cycles, is still evolving toward a point where sustained fundamentals-rather than episodic euphoria-drive longer-term value.

