Black Sea Cable Project - Major Strategic Step In Connecting Energy Markets EU Study

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Black Sea Cable Project, which envisages green energy transportation from Azerbaijan and Georgia to Europe is a major strategic step in connecting energy markets, Trend reports citing the EU-funded meta-study.

“A major strategic step in connecting the energy markets is the planned subsea power cable from Georgia to Romania, which was included in the 2nd list of Projects of Common Interest and Project of Mutual Interest (PCI/PMI list) in December 2025, and which will support the balancing of both power systems and the integration of more renewable energy on both sides. The project is expected early in the 2030s. Crucially, to make most use of this link, domestic networks must be reinforced, notably with stronger 400 kV lines in Romania and Bulgaria (e.g., in Dobrogea and across the Danube). To physically realise these market interconnections, the region is also developing the necessary logistical backbone to deploy large-scale energy infrastructure,” reads the study.

Analysts note that in Georgia, the modernisation of the Batumi and Poti ports, alongside the revival of the Anaklia deep-sea port, is strategically aligned to handle the heavy equipment required for the subsea cable and renewable generation projects.

“This logistical readiness is mirrored on the European shore of the Black Sea, where Bulgaria and Romania are upgrading the ports of Constanța and Varna. By equipping these hubs with heavy-lift quays and specialized storage for offshore wind components, these nations are establishing a synchronized industrial ecosystem essential for constructing the physical corridors that will link these energy markets,” the study says.

On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement, which includes plans for the construction of a 1,000 MW submarine energy cable under the Black Sea, spanning 1,195 kilometers. This cable will transmit green electricity generated in Azerbaijan and Georgia to Romania, with further transport to Hungary and the rest of Europe, enhancing Europe's access to renewable energy from the Caucasus region. Bulgaria has also expressed interest in joining the project.

In September 2024, Romanian transmission system operator Transelectrica, Georgian transmission system operator Georgian State Electrosystem, Azerbaijan's power utility AzerEnerji, and Hungary's power utility MVM established a joint firm to install a submarine cable under the Black Sea.