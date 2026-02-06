Mobileye Leads ADAS Show 2026 At The Launch Of India's First Dedicated ADAS Test City In Pune

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India The ADAS Show 2026, India's leading platform for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicle technologies, will be held on February 12, 2026, at the ADAS Test City – Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune, with global ADAS leader Mobileye participating as a key partner alongside HERE Technologies. The event will convene senior leaders from OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, global technology companies, regulators and mobility innovators to demonstrate and validate next-generation automotive safety technologies in real-world conditions.



Elie Luskin, Vice President for India and China at Mobileye



The ADAS Test City at ARAI represents India's first dedicated track designed exclusively for ADAS testing and validation, enabling structured evaluation of safety technologies tailored to the country's diverse and complex road environment. The facility is expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating ADAS adoption and strengthening road safety outcomes across vehicle segments. The 2026 edition of The ADAS Show features Mobileye and HERE Technologies as key partners, reinforcing the event's stature as a globally relevant forum for intelligent mobility.



Elie Luskin, Vice President for India and China at Mobileye, commented on the significance of the launch, stating,“The successful launch of India's first dedicated ADAS testing track by ARAI marks a major milestone, underscoring the market's commitment to scaling ADAS adoption and improving road safety.”



At the event, Luskin will deliver a keynote address outlining Mobileye's global technology roadmap and its relevance to India's mobility ecosystem. Additionally, Dhairyashil Gaekwad, Director - Business Development & Strategy, India at Mobileye, will participate in a panel discussion examining ADAS adoption across different vehicle segments in the Indian market.



HERE Technologies will present its latest mapping and localisation innovations through live demonstrations at the ADAS Test City. Attendees will experience HERE's real-time localisation and high-definition mapping capabilities during on-track ADAS demonstrations, including HERE HD Live Map, HERE ISA Map, C-V2X and cloud-based localisation solutions.



Commenting on the collaboration , Abhijit Sengupta - Senior Director & Head of Business, India & Southeast Asia, HERE Technologies stated,“We're honoured to partner with ARAI on this transformative initiative. The ADAS Test City is a cornerstone in India's path toward intelligent mobility and HERE's high-definition maps and localisation technologies are key enablers of safe, reliable and context-aware driving experiences. Together with ARAI, we aim to empower automakers, tier-1s and developers to localise, test and scale ADAS capabilities that truly reflect India's diverse road ecosystem.”



The ADAS Show has emerged as India's most prestigious and widely covered platform for ADAS and autonomous vehicle technologies. Recognised as the largest gathering of OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, technology companies and regulators in the future mobility space, it remains the only event in India to offer live, real-world testing on a track purpose-built for ADAS validation.

About The ADAS Show

The ADAS Show is India's premier platform dedicated to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous vehicle technologies. The event brings together the automotive ecosystem to enable knowledge exchange, live technology demonstrations, and real-world testing. With strong participation from OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, technology leaders, and regulators, The ADAS Show plays a critical role in shaping the future of automotive safety and intelligent mobility in India.