India, Israel Sign Mou To Boost Fisheries & Aquaculture Cooperation

India and Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture on 26 February 2026.

Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Avi Dichter, and India's Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, signed the agreement.

Focus on Technology and Sustainability

The MoU aims to strengthen India's fisheries and aquaculture sector through technology-driven and sustainable practices, while promoting the Blue Economy and improving the livelihoods of coastal and fishing communities.

It also provides for professional collaboration in setting up new Indo–Israel Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and technical support for establishing an oceanarium in India.

The framework covers cooperation in advanced Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), water reuse, automation-based farming and data-driven management.

Both sides will work on biosecure and climate-resilient farming models suited to water-scarce and climate-stressed regions, and on improving aquatic disease management through innovative and scientific approaches.

Mariculture, R&D and Capacity Building

The MoU expands cooperation in mariculture, including seaweed-based systems and Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA), with seaweed used as a biofilter and alternative feed resource. It also promotes joint research and development, environmentally responsible fishing practices and technology-led marine conservation.

Capacity building will include exchange programmes, training, exposure visits and expert interactions. The partnership will also encourage collaboration among startups, research institutions and industry, particularly in water recycling and innovative aquaculture technologies.

A Joint Working Group (JWG) will oversee implementation, review annual work plans and explore new areas of cooperation, meeting annually in India and Israel on an alternating basis. Both countries will appoint nodal officers for coordination.

