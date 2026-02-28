Indiacanada Trade Gains Pace CEPA Talks Set To Deepen Economic Partnership

MENAFN - KNN India)Trade and investment continue to form a central pillar of the India–Canada partnership, with both countries aiming to significantly scale up economic engagement in the coming years.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), bilateral trade in goods stood at CAD 13.32 billion in 2024. Between January and October 2025, goods trade reached CAD 11.09 billion, indicating sustained momentum in commercial exchanges.

India's principal exports to Canada include pharmaceuticals, electronic goods, gems and jewellery, seafood and engineering products. Key imports from Canada comprise minerals, pulses, potash, paper products and scrap metals.

Services Trade and Investment Flows

Services trade remains a major component of the economic relationship. In 2024, bilateral services trade totalled CAD 19.61 billion. For the period January to September 2025, services trade amounted to CAD 14.15 billion, reflecting strong interdependence in sectors such as information technology, financial services and education.

The MEA noted that Canadian portfolio investments in India are estimated at over CAD 100 billion, underscoring investor confidence in India's long-term growth prospects. More than 600 Canadian companies are currently operating in India, while over 1,000 are exploring opportunities in the Indian market.

Indian companies in Canada maintain a presence in sectors including information technology, banking, natural resources and health sciences, contributing to diversified bilateral economic engagement.

Energy Cooperation Regains Momentum

Energy collaboration has also gained renewed attention. During India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, Canadian Energy Minister Timothy Hodgson and India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri relaunched the India–Canada Ministerial Energy Dialogue.

Canada's position as a supplier of oil, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and critical minerals aligns with India's expanding energy requirements, creating scope for long-term strategic cooperation.

CEPA Talks on the Horizon

The MEA indicated that both countries are preparing to launch negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The proposed agreement is expected to provide a structured framework for deepening trade ties, diversifying supply chains and enhancing bilateral investment flows.

Officials said the evolving trade architecture reflects the shared objective of strengthening economic resilience and expanding market access between the two countries.

(KNN Bureau)