Freight Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails In US Connecticut

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Feb 6 (IANS) A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in the town of Mansfield, the US state of Connecticut, leading to the overturn of several cars of the train into a river.

Mansfield Fire Chief John Roache said four of the train's cars carrying liquid propane ended up in the water. No injuries have been reported, he added.

As of noon, there have been no reports of leaks or contamination, according to local authorities.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued within a half-mile radius of the accident scene for a possible hazardous gas leak, according to a statement released by the Mansfield town government, Xinhua news agency reported.

Six railcars carrying liquid propane went fully off the track, with four ending up in water, officials said.

Officials urged residents to remain indoors with windows closed, as the liquid propane is odorless and would not be immediately detected by smell.

Other derailed cars were carrying liquified natural gas and food-grade grease, according to Mansfield Fire Chief John Roache.

The derailment occurred along the Willimantic River, near Eagleville Lake, according to NECR.

The cleanup is anticipated to take several days due to the hard-to-reach location, with crews working to gain access to the site and bring in cranes, according to Roache.

A road nearby was closed and officials asked people to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

State and local hazardous materials teams are monitoring for leaks closely, the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. They have placed hazmat booms in the water as a precaution.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.