Fintech Blockchain Market To Reach USD 11.06 Billion By 2031, Driven By Enterprise Adoption, Regulated Use Cases, And Expanding Financial Applications

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Fintech Blockchain Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the fintech blockchain market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Fintech Blockchain Market Overview

The Fintech Blockchain Market continues to gain steady traction as financial institutions move from limited experimentation toward live, revenue-generating deployments. According to Mordor Intelligence, the fintech blockchain market size stood at USD 7.42 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 11.06 billion by 2031, reflecting sustained momentum across banking, payments, and insurance.

The market's growth is closely tied to enterprise needs for faster settlement, improved transparency, and secure data sharing across financial ecosystems. As a result, the Fintech Blockchain Industry is seeing broader acceptance among incumbents, fintech firms, and technology vendors that focus on production-ready platforms aligned with compliance requirements.

Key Trends Shaping the Fintech Blockchain Market

Enterprise Shift from Pilot Projects to Live Deployments

A clear trend in the Fintech Blockchain Market is the movement away from small-scale pilots toward production-ready deployments. Financial institutions are now implementing blockchain platforms for daily operations such as settlement, reconciliation, and internal data sharing.

Growing Use of Blockchain for Cross-Border Payments

Cross-border payments remain a strong driver of Fintech Blockchain Market Growth. Banks and payment service providers are using blockchain networks to improve transaction visibility and shorten settlement cycles. Distributed ledgers help reduce dependency on multiple intermediaries, lowering operational friction.

Expansion of Tokenization within Regulated Financial Markets

Tokenization of traditional financial assets is gaining attention across the Fintech Blockchain Industry. Institutions are using blockchain to issue and manage digital versions of bonds, funds, and other securities. These use cases focus on operational efficiency, faster settlement, and improved asset tracking while staying within regulatory boundaries.

Rising Demand for Compliance and Identity Management Solutions

Compliance-focused applications are becoming central to Fintech Blockchain Market Trends. Financial institutions are adopting blockchain-based identity management and transaction monitoring tools to streamline regulatory processes. Smart contracts with built-in compliance logic reduce manual checks and improve auditability.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Fintech Blockchain Market Segmentation Insights

By Provider

Middleware Providers

Application and Solution Providers

Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

By Application

Payments, Clearing, and Settlement

Exchanges and Remittance

Smart Contract

Identity Management

Compliance Management / KYC

Other Applications

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End-User Verticals

Banking

Non-Banking Financial Services

Insurance

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Explore Our Full Library of Technology, Media and Telecom Research Industry Reports-

Key Players in the Fintech Blockchain Market

Accenture PLC

AlphaPoint Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Bitfury Group Limited

BTL Group

Circle Internet Financial

Coinbase Global Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Ripple Labs Inc.

Explore more insights on Fintech Blockchain competitive landscape:

Conclusion

The Fintech Blockchain Market Size and outlook underline a clear shift from experimentation toward sustained adoption across financial services. Looking ahead, the Fintech Blockchain Market Forecast reflects continued expansion driven by regulated use cases, enterprise-grade platforms, and growing confidence among financial institutions.

Industry Related Reports:

AI in Fintech Market - The AI in Fintech Market Report is Segmented by Type (Solutions and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), Application (Fraud and Risk Management, Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, and More), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs and Neo-Banks), End-User (Retail Banking, Insurance, and More), and Geography.

Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market - The Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Report is Segmented by Type of Blockchain (Public, Private, and Consortium/Hybrid), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Application (Licensing and Rights Management, Digital Advertising, and More), Media Segment (Music, Film and TV, Advertising Content, and More), and Geography.

Get more insights:

Blockchain IoT Market - The Blockchain IoT Market is Segmented by Offering (Hardware, Software, Infrastructure), Application (Data Security, Smart Contracts and Automation, Data Communication and Integrity, and More), End User (Manufacturing, Energy and Utility, Transportation and Logistics, and More), and Geography (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...