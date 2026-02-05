Anaptys Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its executive leadership team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026, New York, NY



Format – Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings Date and Time – Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 at 3:00pm ET

Piper Sandler Virtual Novel Targets in Immunology Symposium, Virtual



Format – Fireside chat Date and Time – Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 at 12:30pm ET

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, Boston, MA



Format – Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings Date and Time – Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2026 at 11:50am ET

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL



Format – Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings Date and Time – Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2026 at 8:30am ET

UBS Biotech Summit Miami: Catalyst for Change, Miami, FL



Format –1x1 investor meetings Date and Time – Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2026



Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, Miami FL



Format – Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings Date and Time – Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2026 at 2:20pm ET



Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline includes rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, which has completed a Phase 2b trial for rheumatoid arthritis; ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1b trial for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, in a Phase 1a trial. Anaptys has also discovered and out-licensed in financial collaborations multiple therapeutic antibodies, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) to GSK and an IL-36R antagonist (imsidolimab) to Vanda Pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Anaptys recently announced the intent to separate its biopharma operations from its substantial royalty assets by year-end 2026, enabling investors to align their investment philosophies and portfolio allocation with the strategic opportunities and financial objectives of each company. Learn more here.

Contact:

Nick Montemarano

Executive Director, Investor Relations

858.732.0178

...