(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:51 AM EST - Kinaxis Inc.: Announced Maestro Agent Studio, making the next phase of its AI agent strategy available to customers following the launch of prebuilt Maestro Agents. Maestro Agent Studio gives supply chain teams a no-code way to compose AI agents grounded in their real operating context, using the same data, workflows, and tools planners already rely on, so agents drive real-world outcomes. Kinaxis Inc. shares T are trading up $2.24 at $122.32.
