Dubai Racing Carnival Intensifies As Local Stables Seek Redemption

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Friday's 11th meeting of the Dubai Racing Carnival marks another step up in intensity as the countdown continues towards the 30th anniversary of the Dubai World Cup on March 30.

With just a handful of meetings remaining, the Carnival is now moving into its fourth and final quarter, where form lines sharpen, ambitions become clearer, and every race has more meaning.

Recommended For You

Last week belonged firmly to the overseas raiders who won seven of the eight races, leaving local trainers searching for a response. Friday's card offers that chance.

With strong local representation across the programme, there is a clear sense that Dubai-based stables will be eager to regain momentum and reassert themselves as World Cup night draws closer.

The evening's feature race, the Lord Glitters Handicap (sponsored by Azizi Developments), sits right square in the middle of this narrative. Run over nine furlongs on turf, the race has long been viewed as a significant stepping stone towards the $5 million Dubai Turf, one of the showpiece races on World Cup night, and Friday's renewal looks every bit worthy of that reputation.

A competitive field comprises proven local performers and seasoned European imports, many of whom are still finding their footing at Meydan.

Local interest in the Lord Glitters Handicap is led by tthe two Godolphin handlers. Charlie Appleby, saddles both Newmarket Listed winner Alpine Trail and King's Charter, the pair dropping back a furlong after finishing mid-division in the Zabeel Turf earlier this month.

Appleby's duo take on fellow Godolphin handler veteran Saeed bin Suroor's Britannia Stakes winner Arabian Story, who makes his second Meydan start of the season after a low-key return in the Lord North Handicap, adding further depth to a race with World Cup night implications.

British handler Jamie Osborne saddles last-time-out winner Sean, who has already shown he can handle local conditions, while Ian Williams' Dante's Lad caught the eye when finishing strongly for third on his Dubai debut.

Another UK challenger is Dividend, who finished well when third behind Folk Festival over a mile last time. His connections believe he can take a step forward with more time to settle.

Local interest is boosted by Al Aali, an intriguing recruit for Bahraini owner/ trainer Fawzi Nass, who arrives with Group 3 form from France. While still learning his trade in Dubai, connections see Friday as an important building block for Al Aali, moving forward.

The international flavour is further enhanced by the return of Brazilian superstar jockey João Moreira, who rides four-time French winner Bullace. Although drawn wide, Bullace arrives in good shape and adds further depth to a race that often reveals horses capable of competing at the very top level later in the Carnival.

Elsewhere on the card, the Dubai Trophy provides a key test for progressive three-year-olds. Flying Comet bids to continue the strong Carnival run of the Crisford team, while Catullus and Maximised represent Charlie Appleby, who will be keen to bounce back after a rare blank at last week's meeting.

On the dirt, the Burj Azizi Handicap sees Cats By Five attempt to follow up his recent win over Danyah, while the evening closes with a competitive turf sprint in the Azizi Riviera Handicap, where several new faces look to make an early statement.

With World Cup night now firmly in sight, Friday's meeting feels like a turning point. The room for patience is shrinking, opportunities are becoming fewer, and performances now carry real weight.

For local trainers, it's a chance to strike back, while for the international challengers, it's a chance to cement their Carnival claims. And for fans, it's another reminder that the Dubai Racing Carnival is heating up just when it matters most.

KT Selections



Race 1 – Azizi Mina Handicap (Dirt): 1. Uptown Walk The Line; 2. Jallaab.

Race 2 – Azizi Venice Handicap (Turf): 1. Breakdancer 2. Carron

Race 3 – Azizi Reve Maiden Stakes (Dirt): 1. Naqada King 2. Awesome Fleet

Race 4 – Dubai Trophy Stakes (Turf): 1. 1. Catullus; 2, Flying Comet.

Race 5 – Azizi Creek Views Handicap (Dirt): 1. Desert Pacifico; 2. Sirocco Winds.

Race 6 – Lord Glitters Handicap (Turf): 1. Sean 2. Alpine Trail

Race 7 – Burj Azizi Handicap (Dirt): 1. Rafid; 2. Cats By Five Race 8 – Azizi Riviera Handicap (Turf): 1. Welcome Dream 2. Righthere Rightnow

Day's Best: Catullus