Team UAE Brace For ICC Men's T20 World Cup Challenge

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The DP World International League T20 continues to play a meaningful role in strengthening UAE cricket, with the recently concluded fourth season offering players sustained exposure to high-intensity competition alongside leading international names.

As attention now turns to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, several UAE players who featured in the tournament will represent the nation on the global stage, carrying forward the experience and confidence gained during the ILT20.

Muhammad Waseem, who secured the coveted Blue Belt (Best UAE Player) for the fourth-year running, amassing 370 runs in 13 innings as MI Emirates made their way to the final, will lead the UAE team.

“Every season the DP World ILT20 gives UAE players great competitive exposure. Whether you are an experienced player or a prospect, time out in the middle is the most important thing for any player. Adding to that is the fact that you are surrounded by some of the best cricketing minds in the world for over a month. It really helps you understand your game and read match situations. We now hope we can execute those learnings as we head into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,” said Waseem.

Haider Ali turned out for Dubai Capitals for a third consecutive season and finished among the side's leading wicket-takers with 10 wickets. Left-arm pacer Muhammad Jawadullah was also a regular feature for the Capitals, with both bowlers forming part of a formidable attack that included Afghanistan's Waqar Salamkheil (18 wickets) and Gulbadin Naib (12 wickets), as well as Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (15 wickets), an experience that augurs well for the duo ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Notably, UAE pacers Junaid Siddique and Rohid Khan were among the most sought-after players at the ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction, securing high-value contracts of $170,000 with Sharjah Warriorz and $140,000 with MI Emirates respectively. Their acquisitions ranked them as the fourth and fifth most expensive signings at the league's historic first-ever auction.

Also featuring for the UAE will be Alishan Sharafu and Mayank Kumar (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders); and Muhammad Farooq (Dubai Capitals) all of whom were part of DP World ILT20 Season 4 squads.

The UAE will play their their opening match of the tournament against New Zealand on Tuesday, February 10.

The squad will then travel to Delhi where they play their remaining three Group D matches.

UAE will take on Canada on February 13 and Afghanistan on February 16. Their last Group D match is against South Africa which will be played on February 18.

The UAE squad includes three players from the team that competed in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 (Australia) – UAE's last T20 World Cup appearance.

Besides Waseem, Alishan Sharafu and Junaid Siddique made the trip to Australia. The richly experienced Waseem has remained UAE's captain for the last three years, in his 92-match career, the right-hander has led the side in 66 matches.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan fast bowler Yasir Arafat (27 international matches for Pakistan) has joined the squad as fast bowling coach for the tournament. Since taking up coaching at the end of his playing career, Yasir has coached various national teams and prominent franchises from around the world.

UAE squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan and Simranjeet Singh.

Support Staff: Amjad Ezzi (team manager), Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Yasir Arafat (fast bowling coach), Stanley Chioza (fielding coach), Azharuddin Qureshi (strength and conditioning coach), Dr Abhijeet Salvi (team doctor), Manipreet Sidhu (video analyst), Emmad Hameed (media manager) and Manish Pardeshi (physiotherapist).

UAE's Group D match schedule:

Tuesday, 10 February – New Zealand vs UAE, Chennai.

Friday, 13 February – Canada vs UAE, Delhi.

Monday, 16 February – Afghanistan vs UAE, Delhi.

Wednesday, 18 February – South Africa vs UAE, Delhi.

