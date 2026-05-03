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US-Israel Military Coordination Intensifies Amid Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) According to reports, Israel’s top military official Eyal Zamir has increased engagement with Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, as both sides examine possible military scenarios involving Iran.
As stated by reports, recent communication between the two has involved “intensive contacts” aimed at aligning strategies for any potential action. These discussions come as Israeli forces prepare contingency plans for a possible renewed strike, with internal assessments indicating that infrastructure such as transport routes and energy systems could become targets if escalation occurs.
According to reports, alongside offensive planning, Israel is also strengthening its defensive posture, maintaining elevated alert levels in anticipation of any developments that might trigger another phase of confrontation.
Reports further suggest that the United States is evaluating the option of conducting a limited strike within Iran, intended to pressure Tehran into reaching a nuclear agreement. However, no definitive decision has been made regarding the timing or specifics of such an اقدام.
As stated by reports, coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv also involves tracking Iran’s efforts to restore damaged facilities. In the event of further military action, likely targets could include energy infrastructure, steel production sites, and oil and gas reserves.
According to reports, the current tensions follow a wave of strikes launched by the US and Israel on Feb. 28, which prompted retaliatory measures by Tehran against American allies in the Gulf region and resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later declared on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, followed by negotiations held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. However, those talks ended without a formal agreement.
Subsequently, US President Donald Trump extended the truce unilaterally at Pakistan’s request, though no new deadline for the ceasefire was specified.
As stated by reports, recent communication between the two has involved “intensive contacts” aimed at aligning strategies for any potential action. These discussions come as Israeli forces prepare contingency plans for a possible renewed strike, with internal assessments indicating that infrastructure such as transport routes and energy systems could become targets if escalation occurs.
According to reports, alongside offensive planning, Israel is also strengthening its defensive posture, maintaining elevated alert levels in anticipation of any developments that might trigger another phase of confrontation.
Reports further suggest that the United States is evaluating the option of conducting a limited strike within Iran, intended to pressure Tehran into reaching a nuclear agreement. However, no definitive decision has been made regarding the timing or specifics of such an اقدام.
As stated by reports, coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv also involves tracking Iran’s efforts to restore damaged facilities. In the event of further military action, likely targets could include energy infrastructure, steel production sites, and oil and gas reserves.
According to reports, the current tensions follow a wave of strikes launched by the US and Israel on Feb. 28, which prompted retaliatory measures by Tehran against American allies in the Gulf region and resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later declared on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, followed by negotiations held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. However, those talks ended without a formal agreement.
Subsequently, US President Donald Trump extended the truce unilaterally at Pakistan’s request, though no new deadline for the ceasefire was specified.
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