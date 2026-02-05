Brazil Expects Record Coffee Harvest In 2026
In a year of positive biennial cycle, the production area increased 4.1% from the previous year, reaching 1.9 million hectares. Conab also notes that favorable weather conditions and the adoption of technologies and good crop management practices are boosting productivity, which is expected to rise 12.4% over last season, reaching an estimated 34.2 bags per hectare.
Brazil expects to harvest 44.1 million bags of Arabica coffee in the current crop, up 23.3% from the previous cycle. Conab also forecasts a larger Conilon crop, estimating 22.1 million bags, a 6.4% increase over 2025. Minas Gerais is expected to remain the country's top coffee-producing state, according to Conab.
Read more:
The story of Café da Condessa and its founder
Translated by Guilherme MirandaEmbrapa Rondônia
The post Brazil expects record coffee harvest in 2026 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment