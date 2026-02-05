Brazil Expects Record Coffee Harvest In 2026

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's coffee production is expected to reach 66.2 million bags in 2026, up 17.1% from 2025, marking a record volume if the forecast holds. The estimate, the first for this harvest, was released Thursday (5) by Brazil's national crop agency Conab. The previous record was 63.1 million bags in 2020.

In a year of positive biennial cycle, the production area increased 4.1% from the previous year, reaching 1.9 million hectares. Conab also notes that favorable weather conditions and the adoption of technologies and good crop management practices are boosting productivity, which is expected to rise 12.4% over last season, reaching an estimated 34.2 bags per hectare.

Brazil expects to harvest 44.1 million bags of Arabica coffee in the current crop, up 23.3% from the previous cycle. Conab also forecasts a larger Conilon crop, estimating 22.1 million bags, a 6.4% increase over 2025. Minas Gerais is expected to remain the country's top coffee-producing state, according to Conab.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

