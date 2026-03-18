Delhi Fire: AAP MP Calls 9 Deaths 'Murder', Slams Fire Brigade

AAP MP calls it 'murder', slams fire department

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh expressed sharp criticism over the fire department's response following a massive blaze in Delhi's Palam area that claimed the lives of 9 individuals. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, in a post on X, said, "This is not an accident; it is murder. Would you believe that in the national capital, Delhi, the fire brigade's ladder wouldn't open, and they didn't even have a net? Where the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and all the big leaders reside, 9 members of AAP leader Rajendra Kashyap ji's family burned to death in the fire--they kept screaming, kept shouting, the fire brigade vehicle arrived after 1 hour, and even when it did, their ladder wouldn't open, and they didn't even have a net. Right before people's eyes, 9 lives were extinguished in an instant. Rajendra bhai is a dedicated comrade of AAP; he oversees the party's work in Goa. This immense suffering has befallen him, for which there is no compensation. May God grant peace to the souls of his family members and give him the strength to bear this sorrow."

Government promises probe, compensation announced

On the other hand, State Minister Ashish Sood, while talking to the reporters, said, "This is very unfortunate. A family has suffered a huge loss. The Chief Minister has immediately made announcements for the injured and deceased persons. The government will investigate this seriously. The culprits in this case will not be spared. Investigation will be conducted within 24 hours, and action will be taken."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the Palam fire incident, as the death toll rose to nine, with three others reported injured. Taking it to X, he wrote, "The loss of lives in the tragic fire accident in Palam, Delhi, is deeply painful. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the Palam residential building fire. Expressing his deepest condolences on the unfortunate incident, the PM announced Rs. 50,000 ex-gratia to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Delhi government also announced compensation for victims. According to the Chief Minister's Office, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, while Rs 5 lakh will be given in cases involving deceased children. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh compensation will be provided to those who sustained serious injuries in the fire.

Details of the incident

Nine people died in the fire that broke out in a residential building in the Sadh Nagar area of Palam, police said on Wednesday. Delhi Fire Services stated that around 30 fire brigades had arrived at the spot after receiving the information and were engaged in dousing the blaze.

The fire broke out in a residential building in the Sadh Nagar area of Palam in the early hours of Wednesday, allegedly due to a short circuit. (ANI)

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