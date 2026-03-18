Eid Al Fitr 2026: How Qatar Is Adapting Celebrations This Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha: Eid Al Fitr is usually a time of joy, gatherings, and community as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

In Qatar, Eid 2026 will begin on Friday, March 20, according to the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), after the crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening. Thursday, March 19, marks the 30th and final day of Ramadan.

But this year, the celebrations will take on a quieter tone.

Traditionally marked by large outdoor prayers, family outings, and crowded public spaces, Eid Al Fitr in Qatar will instead be observed under unprecedented developments. Therefore, authorities have introduced precautionary changes to ensure public safety.

Eid prayers inside enclosed mosques only

On March 18, the Awqaf Ministry announced the Eid prayers will only be performed inside mosques across the country. Eid prayer is scheduled for 5:53 am.

Mosques such as Education City Mosque and the Abdulla Bin Zaid Al-Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center (Fanar) have confirmed that they will host Eid prayers and khutbah.

Fanar, on its social media handles said, "All ages, young and old, male and female, are welcome. There will be gifts for kids after Eid prayer."

"We will go to Eid prayer at a nearby mosque InshaAllah and keep things simple and close to home," said long-term resident and Life Coach, Touba Karam, a Moroccan expatriate.



Touba Karam

"This Eid feels quieter for us. With everything happening around us, we're holding on more to the simple blessings we sometimes forget, especially the feeling of safety we still have here in Qatar. It's something we don't take for granted anymore, it truly feels like a privilege," she added.

A full list of mosques designated for Eid prayers is expected to be announced. Last year, around 690 mosques and prayer grounds were open across Qatar for Eid.

Social events, entertainment activities at indoor venues only

Eid festivities, which typically span several days, will continue but with adjustments.

According to a circular issued by Qatar Tourism on March 12, hotel and tourism establishments have been allowed to resume activities, provided these take place indoors and comply with safety regulations.

The Eid holiday in Qatar began on March 17 and will run until March 23, as announced by the Amiri Diwan.

The Ministry of Interior has also urged the public to hold social events, such as weddings and condolence gatherings, only in enclosed venues, avoiding tents and open-air spaces.

Despite restrictions, malls and entertainment destinations are stepping in to keep the festive spirit alive.

Doha Festival City, for instance, has planned a week-long lineup of Eid activities, including flower giveaways, children's goodie bags, and a“Solidarity Wall” for visitors to share messages.

Mall of Qatar has also announced a range of family-friendly activities, from live entertainment and storytelling sessions to arts and crafts, along with its ongoing Eid bazaar.

"As a mother I have been really watching how my children are feeling these days. I think in their own way they are starting to understand what it means to feel safe and how special that is," said Karam.

Eid travel plans disrupted

Travel during the Eid break remains uncertain as regional airspace restrictions continue to affect flight operations.

Qatar Airways is currently operating limited flights to and from Doha, with updated schedules in place until March 28. The airline has stated that full operations will resume only once Qatari airspace is safely reopened.

As a result, many residents have had to cancel or postpone travel plans, opting instead for local staycations.

Meanwhile, hotels across Qatar are offering Eid packages that include dining experiences, pool access, and spa services, providing families with alternative ways to celebrate.

“We had planned a trip to Georgia and Armenia for months, but with the current situation, flights weren't possible,” said Amalia, a Filipino expat and mother.“Instead, we've booked a staycation. It's not what we expected, but we're making the most of it.”

A different, but meaningful Eid

For many, Eid Al Fitr will still begin with early morning prayers, followed by meals shared with family at home.

While traditions may look different this year, the essence of Eid - gratitude, reflection, and togetherness - remains unchanged.

Qatar being known for its cultural diversity, each household will celebrate in its own way. And despite the current situation, both citizens and residents continue to look forward to marking Eid Al Fitr, safely and with hope that the conflict will soon end and life will return to normal.

"This Eid I just want to focus on the small moments. Laughing together, simple traditions, and being close as a family so we can still feel the joy of Eid," Karam said.