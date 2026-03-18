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Russian Drone Attack Damages Shopping Mall In Kyiv

Russian Drone Attack Damages Shopping Mall In Kyiv


2026-03-18 07:05:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He said debris from a UAV fell onto the roof of a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district during the latest air raid alert.

No fire or casualties were reported, he added.

Read also: Russian drone attacks Zolochiv, leaving five injured

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that, in addition to the roof, drone debris also damaged a wall of the shopping mall.

Air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv and several other regions of Ukraine on the evening of March 18.

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UkrinForm

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