Russian Drone Attack Damages Shopping Mall In Kyiv
He said debris from a UAV fell onto the roof of a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district during the latest air raid alert.
No fire or casualties were reported, he added.Read also: Russian drone attacks Zolochiv, leaving five injured
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that, in addition to the roof, drone debris also damaged a wall of the shopping mall.
Air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv and several other regions of Ukraine on the evening of March 18.
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