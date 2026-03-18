Russian Drone Attack Damages Shopping Mall In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He said debris from a UAV fell onto the roof of a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district during the latest air raid alert.

No fire or casualties were reported, he added.

Russian drone attacks Zolochiv, leaving five injured

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that, in addition to the roof, drone debris also damaged a wall of the shopping mall.

Air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv and several other regions of Ukraine on the evening of March 18.