UAE Condemns Iranian Attack On Ras Laffan Industrial City In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attack targeting Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, which resulted in significant damage.

UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed in a statement Wednesday that these attacks constitute a serious escalation and a violation of the principles of international law, affirming the UAE's full solidarity with Qatar and its absolute support for all measures it takes to safeguard and protect its security, the safety of its citizens and residents, and maintain its stability.

He confirmed that this attack on industrial infrastructure represents a direct threat to global energy security, as well as to the security and stability of the region and its peoples, and involves serious environmental and humanitarian repercussions.