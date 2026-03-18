NATO Pooling Resources To Help Supply Ukraine With Ammunition Canada's Defense Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said this at a press conference at an ammunition production facility in Ontario, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He stressed that Canada and its NATO partners are working jointly to resolve the shortfall in missiles and other munitions for Ukraine by combining their resources.

Canadian DM tours facility producing Senator armored vehicles for AFU

He emphasized that the Alliance had not forgotten about Ukraine and remains actively engaged. McGuinty added that he is planning to hold several discussions on the issue during the week and that Canada intends to continue providing substantial assistance to Ukraine.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the war in the Middle East could lead to a significant global shortage of Patriot missile system missiles.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine