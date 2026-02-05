Rockbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Expands Montauban Land Position With 144 Newly Staked Claims In Québec

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) announced it has staked an additional 144 mining claims totaling approximately 7,668 hectares around its Montauban project in Québec, expanding its total land position to 417 claims covering about 20,618 hectares, or 206 square kilometres, the largest contiguous mineral tenure held by a single company in the Montauban region. The expanded staking follows completion of the company's ambient noise tomography based 3D geological model, which identified a deep and laterally extensive mineralized corridor extending to roughly 900 metres depth and more than two kilometres of strike, supporting ESGold's strategy to advance Montauban toward near-term production while simultaneously expanding exploration across the broader mineral system.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU) (OTCQB:ESAUF) (FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

