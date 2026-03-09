War Update: 130 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 08:00 on Monday, March 9.

"A total of 130 combat engagements were recorded over the past day," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike using two missiles, 76 airstrikes, and dropped 264 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 9,468 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,601 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops, including 71 with multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian strikes in Sumy region leaves five injured over past day

Russian forces carried out airstrikes with guided bombs on several settlements, including Bachivsk, Kucherivka, Sukhodil, and Maksymivshchyna in the Sumy region; Oleksandrohrad in the Donetsk region; Pidhavrylivka, Havrylivka, Pokrovske, Pysantsi, and Malynivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; and Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhna Tersa, Kopani, Zahirne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Komyshuvakha, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, three artillery systems, a command post, an ammunition depot, and five other important targets of the occupiers.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out one airstrike using two aerial bombs and conducted 129 shelling attacks, eight of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted one assault on Ukrainian positions toward the settlement of Zybine.

In the Kupiansk sector, the aggressor carried out two attacks toward the settlement of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked three times, attempting to break into Ukrainian defenses toward the settlements of Stavky, Drobyshcheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance near Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Nykyforivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka, as well as toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 assault attempts near the settlements of Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Shevchenko, Serhiivka, and Novopidhhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked five times near the settlements of Ternove, Zlahoda, and Vorone, and toward the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove and Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole sector, 19 attacks by the occupiers took place near Myrne and toward Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Hirke, and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, one combat clash with the enemy occurred near Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

UDF destroys Russian armored column with drones on Huliaipole axis

As Ukrinform previously reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022 to March 9, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,274,040 personnel, including 750 over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff