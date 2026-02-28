Heavy Snow And Rain Cause Widespread Damage In Tbilisi, Georgia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Heavy rainfall and snow that began yesterday have caused significant disruptions in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, and surrounding areas,reports.

According to a statement from the Tbilisi City Hall, the city's infrastructure has suffered considerable damage. Several electricity transmission towers have collapsed, while trees and branches, weighed down by the heavy, wet snow, have damaged power lines, street lighting poles, and vehicles over the past 24 hours. Additionally, internet cables have been knocked out at various locations.

The severe snowstorm has also affected both domestic and international roads. The National Environmental Agency reported that the section of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi highway between Gudauri and Kobi is at high risk for avalanches. As a precaution, all vehicle traffic in this area has been temporarily suspended.

Similarly, due to avalanche risks, heavy snowfall, poor visibility, and blizzard conditions, traffic has been temporarily restricted for all motor vehicles along the Batumi-Akhaltsikhe road, particularly the resort stretch between Goderdzi and Utkisubani.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and advise residents and travelers to exercise extreme caution.