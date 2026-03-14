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Head-On Crash in Northern Afghanistan Kills Two Drivers

Head-On Crash in Northern Afghanistan Kills Two Drivers


2026-03-14 02:21:49
(MENAFN) Two drivers have died following a head-on collision in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province, according to reports.

A statement from the provincial police office said the fatal accident occurred early Thursday on the highway connecting the provincial capital, Mazar-i-Sharif, with the border town of Hairatan.

Authorities reported that two vehicles crashed directly into each other along the route.

Police indicated that reckless driving was the main cause of the incident.

The crash comes just days after two separate road accidents in the neighboring Jawzjan province left four travelers dead and nine others injured, as stated by reports.

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