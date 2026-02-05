The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council Appoints Jennifer Benolken, CPPL To Executive Committee

MENAFN - 3BL) February 5, 2026 /3BL/ - The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council is pleased to appoint Jennifer Benolken, MDM & Regulatory Specialist with DuPont, to its Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee, comprised of members from across the healthcare plastics value chain, serves as the primary decision-making body for HPRC, responsible for approval of new members, annual work plans and budgets as well as setting strategic direction for the future.

In her role with DuPont Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging, Jennifer works with downstream customers at medical device and pharmaceutical organizations, providing education and answering questions about Tyvek® packaging and sterilization using her wide range of knowledge. Jen has worked in the medical device community since 1991 in a variety of packaging roles – packaging, labeling, and sterilization engineer in operations and R&D, flexible packaging sales representative, and manager of packaging engineering and labeling groups. She is currently the sub-committee chairperson for ASTM F02.50, Package Design and Development, as well as secretary for ISO TC198/WG7, Sterilization of Health Care Products, Packaging Working Group. Jen is an active member of the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) where she attained her lifetime Certified Packaging Professional (CPPL) certification. She is on the Board of Directors for AAMI and is the Vice Chair, Sterilization. Jennifer is the editor for the upcoming 3rd edition of the Medical Device Packaging Handbook

“Jennifer's extensive leadership across key industry organizations brings invaluable expertise to HPRC's Executive Committee,” says Tracy Taszarek, Executive Director of HPRC.“Her deep experience in standards, packaging, and sterilization will directly support our strategic direction.”

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of more than 30 brand-leading and globally recognized members, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

In 2010, DuPont joined with other leading companies in the healthcare, recycling and waste management industries to form the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC). To learn more about DuPont Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging and their commitments to sustainability, please visit href="" tyve and follow on LinkedIn.