ADFD And Inception Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement To Advance Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;February 2026: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Inception, a G42 company and a leading developer of AI products and solutions, as part of its ongoing commitment to integrating advanced technologies across its institutional framework.

The agreement supports ADFD's strategic objectives to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen data-driven decision-making, accelerate analytical and evaluation processes, and improve the accuracy of strategic performance monitoring to drive continuous institutional development.

The agreement was signed as part of the Fund's participation at the World Governments Summit by His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, and Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of Inception, in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi stated:“This agreement reflects ADFD's strategic vision to adopt advanced digital solutions that strengthen institutional readiness and resilience in a rapidly evolving operating environment. Artificial intelligence serves as a key enabler in enhancing analytical capabilities, supporting informed and timely decision-making, optimising operational performance, and driving innovation, while also empowering human capital and enabling the effective management of functions aligned with international standards for governance and quality.”

Ashish Koshy said:“We are pleased to collaborate with ADFD, a national institution at the forefront of advancing sustainable economic development at both the local and global levels. This partnership enables the effective deployment of Inception's artificial intelligence capabilities to support the Fund's operational and analytical priorities, enhancing efficiency, streamlining execution, and supporting the achievement of its long-term development objectives.”

This agreement forms part of ADFD's broader strategic direction to modernise its institutional tools and adopt advanced technologies as key enablers of institutional excellence and effective resource management. It further underscores the Fund's commitment to investing in innovation and building high-impact partnerships that reinforce its role as a leading development institution, capable of transforming data and insights into actionable outcomes and delivering sustainable, long-term development impact.