Microbix Biosystems Inc.


2026-02-05 10:05:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Expects to file the financial statements, management disclosure and analysis, and results news release for its first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025 prior to the start of trading on February 12, 2026. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.23.

