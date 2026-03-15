Djokovic Withdraws From Miami Open
Miami: Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury, organizers said Sunday.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion reached the fourth round at Indian Wells this week, but the six-time Miami champion opted out of the second leg of the "Sunshine Double" -- where he fell to Jakub Mensik in last year's final.
Indian Wells marked 38-year-old Djokovic's first tournament since he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final.
He played with a compression sleeve on his right arm, telling Tennis Channel he was dealing with a forearm injury that was intermittently affecting his serve.
"If I don't serve for five or six minutes then I feel like the first couple of serves of that game are a bit painful," Djokovic said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment