India's Spicejet To Operate Special Flights From Fujairah To India

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's SpiceJet is operating a series of special flights from the UAE to facilitate the travel of Indian nationals amid the ongoing regional military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

On March 16, the low-cost airline will operate four special flights from Fujairah to India and one additional flight from Dubai to India.

Recommended For You

The budget carrier said it has been coordinating with airport authorities and other stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and passenger handling for these special services.

In a message posted earlier on Sunday on the social media platform X, SpiceJet said that flight operations to and from Dubai have been further restricted due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, which may result in changes to flight schedules.

“We are actively communicating with passengers about the changes via SMS/Email on the registered contact details. Passengers are advised to check their flight status via our website,” it said.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said that due to the exceptional circumstances, the airspace and regular scheduled flight operations continue to be temporarily suspended.

However, Indian and UAE airlines have been operating limited non-scheduled flights to multiple destinations in India in coordination with UAE authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals from the relevant authorities.

The stranded Indian nationals may avail of these flights by contacting their respective airlines.

Air India, AIX to operate 32 non-scheduled flights between India, UAE on March 9 Air India, Air India Express plan to operate 72 flights to Middle East on March 15 Indian carriers gradually resume flights to and from Gulf region

ALSO READ