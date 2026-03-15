Motogp QATAR AIRWAYS GRAND PRIX OF QATAR 2026 Rescheduled

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) confirm that the MotoGP QATAR AIRWAYS GRAND PRIX OF QATAR 2026, originally scheduled for April 10 to 12, has been postponed and rescheduled to November 6-8 later this year

President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit (LIC), Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai said: "The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) respect and support the decision of the MotoGP Sport and Entertainment Group to postpone the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar to November 6-8, 2026. We sincerely thank our fans, teams and partners for their understanding and ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lusail International Circuit."

For his part, CEO of MotoGP, Carmelo Ezpeleta said: "This decision was taken with great care and in full coordination with our partners in Qatar and across the paddock.

Our priority is always the safety and well-being of everyone involved in MotoGP, as well as ensuring that every Grand Prix is delivered to the highest possible standard. We also recognise the importance of providing clarity for our fans as early as possible and ticket holders will be given the opportunity to rollover their tickets to the next event"

The event will welcome the world's premier motorcycle racing championship back to Lusail International Circuit, continuing Qatar's long standing role on the MotoGP calendar.

Since first hosting a MotoGP round in 2004, LIC has become one of the most distinctive venues in the championship, staging the sport's first ever night race in 2008 to date and establishing itself as one of the most iconic settings in global motorcycle racing.