Reach Selects Deeperdive From Taboola, Gen AI Answer Engine Built For The Open Web, To Connect Readers With Timely, Contextual Answers For Topics They Care About

Today's publishers face growing challenges from Generative AI-powered search engines that scrape their content, impacting their traffic. Publishers continue to seek out new methods and technologies to stay competitive to ensure reader engagement stays strong, both in the short and long term.

Since launching in 2025, many of the world's top publishers have implemented DeeperDive to meet these challenges head on, including Gannett I USA TODAY Network, India Today Group, BuzzFeed Asia, The Bangkok Post, and more.

DeeperDive brings the power of GenAI search engines directly onto publisher websites, tapping into years of proprietary, real-time, high-quality content created by journalists and editors across the open web. Readers can ask questions about topics they're interested in, and have AI provide answers instantly, sourced from trusted journalists such as the best travel desk or top sports reporters.

DeeperDive also prompts questions that may be of interest to readers, delivers direct responses, and surfaces additional context and stories from the same publisher site.

By meeting users with intuitive, conversational interfaces and instant, relevant answers, Reach can stay competitive in a rapidly shifting digital landscape and reinforce their brand as a trusted, forward-thinking destination.

“This is an important step for us as we focus on how to reach readers where they are, with conversational search becoming increasingly common. DeeperDive gives us the ability to continue that focus, giving readers the ability to learn more and explore topics they care about. Taboola has been a great partner for us as we continue to harness generative AI and apply to our everyday user journey,” said Terry Hornsby, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Reach PLC.

“Reach PLC is taking their rich history of delivering quality content and with DeeperDive, offering it to readers in a completely new, appealing and innovative way,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola.“Publishers who adopt DeeperDive aren't just keeping up with the GenAI revolution, they're leading it, on their terms. We're creating a new user habit, one where readers lean in, ask follow-up questions, and stay to explore. We're also giving publishers the potential to unlock even more ways to grow.”

DeeperDive is built to provide:



Smarter, more diverse answers for readers: Readers receive rich, multifaceted answers, based on Taboola's advanced AI and real-time insights from over 600 million daily active users across a global network of 9,000 publisher partners. Unlike traditional GenAI engines that rely on static training data, Taboola understands what people are actively reading and engaging with - across topics, geographies, and moments. This unique“pulse of the internet” allows DeeperDive to surface timely, contextual answers and even suggest questions based on current trends. The result is a richer, more human search experience rooted in what truly matters to real people - right now, on the site they trust.



Increased readership and engagement for publishers: Every reader question is met with a clear, intuitive answer, along with links to relevant and timely articles from across the publisher's site. This keeps users engaged longer and encourages deeper content exploration. For the first time, publishers can engage their audience with real-time, AI-powered content tailored to the user, whether it's about travel plans, a favorite sports team, or important financial decisions, meaningfully increasing time on site and reader loyalty.

Unlocking high-intent ad revenue opportunities and owning the future with AI agents across high intent categories: DeeperDive has the potential to create a new monetization channel for publishers starting by inserting contextually relevant, high-intent ads directly into the AI-powered results page. Publishers can capture search-like advertising revenue within their own environments - turning user inquiries into meaningful commercial opportunities, all while maintaining a seamless reader experience.



