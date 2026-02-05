Basic Jane Advances Science-Led Cannabinoid Platform Focused On Senior Care And Scalable Product Formats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basic Jane, a consumer product–focused subsidiary of Verda Bio, today highlighted its evolution from a mission-driven CBD brand into a scalable, partner-ready cannabinoid platform designed to serve seniors and active adults through evidence-based formats.

Founded by a registered nurse and a biotech professional, Basic Jane is encouraged by recent CMMI initiatives exploring new approaches to pain management for underserved seniors, underscoring growing demand for affordable, science-backed alternatives focused on safety, usability, and consistency.

The company was founded after co-founder Kersten Gaba, RN, sought a safer, non-intoxicating option to help her mother manage chronic pain. That personal experience shaped Basic Jane's long-term focus on senior care, product simplicity, and quality-principles that continue to guide the company's platform strategy.

“Basic Jane exists because we saw firsthand how underserved seniors are when it comes to safe pain options,” said Gaba.“Our goal has always been to pair compassion with science, creating products seniors can trust and use with confidence.”

Today, seniors represent a significant portion of Basic Jane's customer base. Many incorporate CBD into daily routines and are highly sensitive to price, dosing simplicity, and product consistency-factors increasingly aligned with healthcare, payer, and large-scale consumer requirements.

Basic Jane was built alongside research conducted at Verda Bio, the first state-licensed cannabis research organization in the United States. Verda Bio's work in plant science, analytics, and proprietary cannabinoid-rich germplasm underpins Basic Jane's approach to formulation, supply reliability, and pipeline development.

“From the beginning, we viewed CBD not as an endpoint, but as the first cannabinoid in a broader portfolio,” said Jessica Tonani, Co-Founder of Verda Bio.“Our roots in plant genetics allow us to think beyond individual products and focus on building systems that can scale responsibly as science and policy evolve.”

As discussions continue around cannabinoid access and senior affordability, Basic Jane remains focused on advancing a science-led platform grounded in transparency, quality, and scalability.

About Verda Bio

Verda Bio is a plant genetics and cannabinoid research company developing cannabinoid platforms through advanced breeding and analytics. The company combines research-backed cannabinoid germplasm with scaled agriculture partners.

About Basic Jane

Basic Jane focuses on creating non-intoxicating wellness products, emphasizing consistent dosing and transparency across topical, transdermal, and oral formats.

