Lakshmir Bhandar Hike Before Vote? Mamata Banerjee May Announce Boost

Lakshmi Bhandar: Will the scheme's payout increase before the election? A big announcement from Mamata Banerjee?

The West Bengal government is set to make a big decision before the polls. Sources say there's a plan to increase the grant for the popular Lakshmi Bhandar scheme.

Currently, women from the general category get ₹1,000 per month, and women from SC and ST communities get ₹1,200.

However, the government is actively discussing increasing this amount before the election. A final decision and official announcement could come soon.

Discussions are ongoing within the government on how to expand the scheme's scope and provide more money to women.

The administration is focused on providing extra help to women to manage household expenses amid rising inflation.

Lakshmir Bhandar is already a popular scheme. It's a source of support for women in both villages and cities. An increase will benefit crores of beneficiaries.

Experts believe increasing the Lakshmir Bhandar amount before the election is politically significant. All eyes are on the government's final announcement.