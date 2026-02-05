Tusk Begins Visit To Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland announced this on X, Ukrinform reports.

Tusk was welcomed at Kyiv's railway station, among others, by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as well as Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar and Poland's Ambassador to Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz.

On Tuesday, February 3, Tusk said that during his visit to Kyiv this week he would discuss, among other issues, preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is set to take place in Gdansk in June. He added that he would be accompanied on the trip by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski, who, together with his team, is preparing the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk. Tusk also stressed that at a time when the world is focused on many different issues and some have somewhat forgotten that Ukraine's brutal war with Russia is ongoing, the visit should demonstrate that Poland is Ukraine's closest ally and neighbor and stands with Ukraine in these difficult times.

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Tusk on December 19 during the Ukrainian leader's visit to Warsaw. At that time, Zelensky and Tusk discussed, among other things, strengthening Ukraine's combat aviation and defense projects under the SAFE program, including joint drone production.