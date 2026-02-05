Dubai Land Department Enriches Proptech Connect 2026 With Strategic Discussions On Innovation, Governance, And The Future Of Real Estate Investment



Signing of strategic agreements and partnerships to support innovation and expand the ecosystem of ownership and institutional investment.

Majed Al Marri: Dubai is transforming real estate innovation into sustainable economic value through digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Matthew Maltzoff calls for high-impact partnerships and broader collaboration to accelerate innovation across the world's largest asset class. Specialised sessions discussing PropTech, asset management, customer experience, and capital flows.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4 February 2026: The activities of PropTech Connect Middle East 2026 officially kicked off today, Wednesday, under the organisation and supervision of Dubai Land Department (DLD), marking a strategic step that reflects its efforts to implement the vision of the wise leadership and the strategic directions of Dubai and the UAE to reinforce the emirate's position as a global hub for real estate technology, accelerate digital transformation in the real estate sector, and align with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.

The launch of the event was marked by the presence of senior government leaders, decision-makers, leading developers, investors, and global PropTech companies, underscoring the pivotal role of Dubai Land Department as a regulatory authority driving the development of an integrated real estate ecosystem and enhancing the market's readiness for future requirements.

The first day of the event opened with a keynote address delivered by Matthew Maltzoff, CEO of PropTech Connect, in which he affirmed that the platform brings together leaders, innovators, and investors who share a unified vision to elevate the built environment through the adoption of advanced technologies and the development of high-impact partnerships capable of strengthening investment portfolios and unlocking new growth opportunities.

He called on participants to engage actively and contribute meaningfully to the discussions and dialogues, helping accelerate knowledge exchange and translate ideas into actionable opportunities that collectively and sustainably advance the world's largest asset class.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 594 times

PR Category: Real Estate & Construction

Posted on: Thursday, February 5, 2026 6:53:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Danube Properties and Rizwan Sajan Announces Cricket Legend...