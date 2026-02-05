403
U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Confirmed for Friday in Oman
(MENAFN) Iran's nuclear negotiations with the United States have been confirmed for Friday in Muscat, Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi announced Wednesday.
The top diplomat disclosed via social media platform X that discussions will commence at approximately 10:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), expressing gratitude to Omani authorities for "making all necessary arrangements."
Multiple Western news organizations subsequently confirmed Washington had accepted the Friday meeting in Oman following intensive diplomatic pressure from no fewer than nine Middle Eastern nations.
The confirmation follows earlier Wednesday reports from U.S. news sources suggesting the diplomatic encounter faced potential cancellation due to conflicting preferences regarding venue selection and meeting structure.
Initial plans called for a Friday session in Istanbul, Türkiye, with additional Middle Eastern nations attending in observer capacities.
Tuesday saw Tehran reportedly requesting relocation to Oman with a streamlined bilateral agenda concentrating exclusively on nuclear matters.
U.S. media outlet, citing two U.S. officials, reported Wednesday morning that Washington had initially planned to decline Iran's demands.
"We told them it is this or nothing, and they said, 'OK, then nothing,'" the outlet quoted a senior U.S. official as saying.
The official indicated Washington maintains openness to future discussions should Iran revert to initial arrangements, cautioning that diplomatic failure might compel Washington to evaluate alternative approaches, including military action.
U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, are scheduled to travel to Qatar on Thursday, though no encounters with Iranian officials are planned, the outlet added.
The approaching talks arrive amid persistent Tehran-Washington hostilities showing zero signs of de-escalation.
Tuesday witnessed U.S. Central Command announcing that a U.S. F-35C warplane "was forced" to shoot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone in the Arabian Sea "in an act of self-defense," whereas an Iranian news agency said the drone completed a "surveillance mission" in international waters.
Wednesday brought Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps unveiling a new underground missile installation, declaring it has transformed its military doctrine "from defensive to offensive" following the 12-day war with Israel last year, and is "ready for any action from the enemies."
Simultaneously, Trump warned Wednesday that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei should be "very worried," as Washington is building up its military forces in the Middle East.
