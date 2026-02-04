Can ICC Take Action Against Pakistan For Boycotting India Match?

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 4:16 PM UPDATED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 6:49 PM



By: Rituraj Borkakoty



While there is no clarity yet on what action the governing body might take, former ICC official Sami ul Hasan believes sanctions will not break Pakistan cricket

Having boldly played a front-foot hook shot - a near-impossible stroke against hostile fast bowlers - Pakistan cricket authorities may now be bracing for a lethal bouncer from the game's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC).

By boycotting their T20 World Cup match against India - a decision announced by the South Asian country's government on social media amid escalating geopolitical tensions - Pakistan have thrown the global showpiece into disarray.

According to reports in Indian media, official broadcasters are considering legal action after Pakistan's withdrawal from the sport's biggest money-spinner. A game that generates more than $400 million is now on the brink of cancellation unless the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) find a resolution.

Since Pakistan's decision was politically motivated - in response to the ICC's decision to throw Bangladesh out of the World Cup after rejecting their request to move their World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns - the cricketing world may be in for more twists and turns before February 15, the scheduled date for the marquee clash in Colombo.

So can the ICC take action against Pakistan for failing to honour its commitment to play all World Cup matches?

What makes this a very complicated case is that it was the Pakistan government, not the PCB, that announced the boycott of the game against their arch-rivals. According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, in such circumstances the national cricket board is required to inform the ICC of the reasons behind the government's decision.

Both the ICC and the PCB are yet to confirm whether formal communication has taken place following the Pakistan government's announcement.

Former Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad backed the Shahbaz Sharif-led government even as fans braced for a possible backlash from the ICC.

“I think the legal team of the Pakistan Cricket Board must have assessed the situation before the government took the decision,” Shehzad told Geo News.“If the government has taken a stance, I'm sure it would have been done after considering all the repercussions.

“Look, Pakistan have always wanted to play against India - I know because I was part of that dressing room. But India have often set a wrong precedent. This is a fact acknowledged by players from the rest of the world.

“This time, Pakistan have taken a stance to show solidarity with Bangladesh. So I'm sure the government and the legal team are aware of the possible consequences.”

Not easy for ICC

Former Pakistan first-class cricketer and cricket writer Qamar Ahmad believes it will not be easy for the ICC to take drastic action against the PCB.

“I know Indian media is running a lot of stories about the ICC mulling a hefty penalty against Pakistan, but we haven't seen any statement from the ICC yet,” Ahmad told Khaleej Times.“Also, this decision came from the government, not the cricket board, which makes it far from a straightforward case.”

Ahmad, who was born in the Indian state of Bihar before the 1947 Partition, said Pakistan had never refused to play against India in the past.

“The Indian cricket board has also cited government directives for not playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan and for not travelling to Pakistan for international tournaments,” he said.

“India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, even though Pakistan were the hosts, forcing organisers to move India's matches to Sri Lanka. Despite that, Pakistan went to India a month later to play in the 2023 World Cup.

“Even in 1999, when Shiv Sena (a political party) threatened and even destroyed the cricket pitch in Delhi before Pakistan arrived for a cricket tour in India, our team still travelled and played a Test series.

“So Pakistan have never refused to play against India. Now it is the Pakistan government stepping in as a mark of protest over what we believe was unfair treatment of Bangladesh. Would the ICC have thrown Australia or England out of the World Cup the way they threw Bangladesh out after they requested a venue change over security concerns?

“And let's not forget, the ICC also moved India's 2025 Champions Trophy matches from Pakistan to Dubai after the BCCI failed to secure government clearance.”

Pakistan can survive

While there is no clarity yet on what action the governing body might take, former ICC official Sami ul Hasan believes sanctions will not break Pakistan cricket.

“Unlike other countries, Pakistan have not hosted India in a bilateral series for 20 years,” Hasan told Revsports.“They were also forced to play offshore between 2009 and 2019, mainly in the UAE, yet still managed to win major tournaments - the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy.

“So yes, there will be financial implications, but if the PCB survived that period without playing India, they can sustain it again.”

Hasan, who served as senior communications lead at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, said the Pakistan government would have carefully considered all the consequences.

These are not easy decisions to make. They must have spoken to a lot of people, sought expert advice and looked at the legal side. I am sure an extensive exercise would have taken place before the government of Pakistan made that decision,” he said.

U-turn on the cards?

Senior Indian television journalist Vimal Kumar, however, believes Pakistan may eventually buckle under ICC pressure.

“I don't think they can afford to stick to such a decision in the long run,” Kumar told Khaleej Times.

“They are playing a game of chess - the team has travelled to the World Cup, while the government has taken the call on the India match. But can they hold their ground? I have my doubts.

“The PCB is dependent on ICC funds, and a large portion of that comes from the money generated by Indian cricket. Even former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja publicly acknowledged this a couple of years ago.”

Kumar said he was baffled by Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match after even Bangladesh had decided against challenging the ICC's decision in the dispute resolution committee.

“Bangladesh read the situation and chose not to fight the ICC decision and yet Pakistan have decided not to play India,” he said.

“But if Pakistan don't reverse their decision, I think the ICC will eventually take strong action - and that could be a death knell. Recovery would be extremely difficult.”

While the World Cup begins on Saturday (February 7) in Colombo with Pakistan facing the Netherlands in one of three opening-day matches, it is the drama off the field that promises to keep fans on the edge.



