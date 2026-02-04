Healthedge Awarded 'Best In KLAS' Designation For Pre-Payment Integrity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HealthEdge SourceTM Ranks Highest Overall in Pre-Payment Accuracy & Integrity Market and is the Only Solution to Increase its Score Year Over Year, According to Customer Assessments

BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEdge®, the AI-enabled technology and services company empowering health plans through lower costs, efficient operations and industry-leading member experiences, today announced its cloud-based payment integrity solution, HealthEdge SourceTM, has earned Best in KLAS recognition. HealthEdge Source ranked as the market leader in the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report for Pre-Payment Accuracy & Integrity Solutions (Payer).

Annual Best in KLAS reports recognize software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare organizations improve care. All rankings are a direct result of feedback collected throughout the year from professionals at provider and payer organizations.

KLAS reports that HealthEdge Source earned an overall score of 88.2, ranking highest among all KLAS-recognized organizations in this category and surpassing the market average score of 81.4. Additionally, HealthEdge Source is the only solution to increase its overall score year over year, while others experienced a decline.

HealthEdge Source is a cloud‐based prospective payment integrity platform that enables health plans to shift from reactive, post‐pay recovery to proactive, pre‐pay accuracy in claims processing. It unifies pricing, editing, and real‐time analytics into a single solution, delivering accurate Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial reimbursement data alongside advanced claim‐editing capabilities. Designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce administrative waste, it also integrates seamlessly with HealthEdge HealthRules® Payer for end‐to‐end payment accuracy and workflow automation.

“Health plans need payment integrity that delivers accuracy, insight, and control at scale,” said Ryan Mooney, Chief Product Officer at HealthEdge.“Launched just over three years ago, HealthEdge Source Payment Integrity was built to redefine the category-using advanced analytics, platform-level intelligence, and AI applied for outcomes to ensure payments are right the first time. As a fully converged part of the HealthEdge platform, Source gives payers unprecedented visibility into payment performance and the independence to act on insight as complexity accelerates. Being named Best in KLAS validates Source as the modern standard for payment integrity-and we expect Source to continue raising the bar for the industry.”

This KLAS designation is based on anonymous customer feedback highlighting vendor software solutions used by payers to help ensure accurate payment/reimbursement. Common capabilities in payment integrity include both pre-pay functions (i.e., processes to ensure accuracy before payment is made) and post-pay functions (i.e., processes that identify or recover losses after payment is made.)

“The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action.” said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® is trusted to provide the technology and services that power health plans' most important value streams. With an integrated platform of solutions spanning claims administration, quality improvement, prospective payment accuracy, provider network management, care management, member engagement and risk adjustment, HealthEdge enables health plans to converge their data so they can harness automation and the promise of AI. Combining this next-gen technology with services and expertise gives health plans unmatched capabilities to deliver a future of frictionless and cost-effective healthcare experiences. For more information, visit.

Copyright Statement

©2026 HealthEdge Software, Inc. | HealthEdge®, HealthRules®, Integration Plus®, Workflow Plus®, Engagement Plus®, Encounters Plus®, Risk 360® Quality 360TM, HealthEdge SourceTM, GuidingCare®, EDGEcelerateTM, WellframeTM, WellsquaredTM. HealthEdge and Wellframe logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of HealthEdge Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

For media inquiries:

HealthEdge Communications Team: ...