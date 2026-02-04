Alpha Announces Second Batch Of 2025 Drill Results, Including 10 Metres Grading 3.12 G/T Gold, From The Aburna Gold Project
|Drill Hole ID
|Depth From (m)
|Depth To (m)
|Width (m)
|Gold (Au) ppm (g/t)
|ABRD189
|160.00
|167.00
|7.00
|0.50
|
|181.00
|191.00
|10.00
|3.12
|Including
|181.00
|185.00
|4.00
|4.08
|And including
|188.00
|191.00
|3.00
|4.82
|
|309.00
|310.00
|1.00
|2.69
|
|
|
|
|
|ABD026
|18.00
|19.00
|1.00
|6.87
|
|58.00
|59.00
|1.00
|12.91
|
|91.00
|96.00
|5.00
|3.60
|Including
|94.00
|95.00
|1.00
|16.61
|
|100.00
|106.00
|6.00
|1.58
|
|124.00
|131.00
|7.00*
|1.76
|
|151.00
|154.00
|3.00
|1.48
|
|
|
|
|
|ABR190
|60.00
|63.00
|3.00
|0.57
|
|74.00
|77.00
|3.00
|0.27
Table 1 Notes: Intertek completed the analytical work with analytical procedures conducted in an Intertek laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana. Sample preparation was undertaken by an independent laboratory NABRO in Asmara, Eritrea and the pulps shipped to Intertek, Ghana. Based upon current data and interpretation it is estimated true widths range between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections. A nominal cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au has been used to determine the boundaries of these intersections with no more than 3 metres of internal dilution of the intercepts. *A nominal cut-off grade of 0.40 g/t Au has been used to determine the boundaries of these intersections with no more than 2 metres of internal dilution of the intercept.
QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL
The results reported here for the Reverse Circulation ("RC") and Diamond Core ("DC") drilling were analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd., an independent and accredited laboratory located in Tarkwa, Ghana. The RC and DC drilling was managed by Alpha Exploration's field team with the field operations conducted in-line with the standard operating procedures implemented at this project. Alpha uses an independent laboratory in Asmara (NABRO) to prepare drill samples for assaying. Representative one-metre samples from the RC drilling and half core samples of the HQ & NQ size and quarter core for PQ size, were crushed (to >90% passing 2.0 mm) and pulverised (to >85% passing 75 micron). A scoop sample of approximately 60g for laboratory analysis was taken. The coarse and pulp rejects were stored at Alpha's warehouse in Asmara. The Company uses appropriate duplicate samples and inserts certified reference material from OREAS ( ) into the sample stream. NABRO sample preparation facility inserts barren granodiorite material into the sample stream as blanks. The 60g sub-samples with inserted QA/QC samples of blanks and certified reference material every 20th field sample were shipped to Intertek Minerals, Tarkwa, Ghana. The gold results at the laboratory were determined by using a 30g sub-sample for Fire Assay ("FA") and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (Intertek Code: FA30/AA).
Table 2: Drillhole ID, Azimuth, Dip, End of Hole Depth, Collar Coordinates and Comments
|Drillhole ID
|Azimuth Degree
|Hole Dip Degree
| End of hole
Depth (m)
|X_UTM_37N
|Y_UTM_37N
|Elevation (Z) (m)
|Comments (Also see Table 1)
|ABR187
|315
|-60
|201.00
|340812.00
|1650617.00
|1000.00
|No significant intervals
|ABR188
|315
|-50
|201.00
|340980.00
|1650997.00
|952.00
|No significant intervals
|ABRD189
|315
|-50
|365.30
|341067.00
|1651189.00
|953.00
|10m @ 3.12 g/t Au, 7m @ 0.5 g/t Au
|ABR190
|315
|-50
|171.00
|340476.00
|1651009.00
|944.00
|3m @ 0.57 g/t Au, 3m @ 0.27 g/t Au
|ABR191
|315
|-50
|114.00
|340327.00
|1650864.00
|930.00
|No significant intervals
|ABD026
|315
|-65
|407.50
|341642.00
|1651579.00
|925.00
|7m @ 1.76 g/t Au, 6m @ 1.58 g/t Au
QUALIFIED PERSON
All scientific and technical information in this press release, including the results of the Aburna drill program and how these results relate to the ongoing exploration at the Kerkasha Project has been reviewed, verified, and approved by John Wilton CGeol FGS, CEO & Director of Alpha and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
ABOUT ALPHA
Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries across its 100% owned, 514 km2 Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.
The Aburna Gold Prospect is an exciting new gold discovery where recent drilling has confirmed a high-grade mineralized system, with grades including 18m @ 15.33 g/t Au, 16 m @ 14.07 g/t Au, 9 m @ 10 g/t Au and 23 m @ 6.74 g/t Au.
The Anagulu Gold-Copper Prospect includes recent drilling intersections of 108 m @ 1.24 g/t Au and 0.60% Cu and 49 m @ 2.42 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu within a porphyry unit mapped over at a >2 km strike length.
The Company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful mining and exploration professionals with long track records of establishing, building and returning value to stakeholders from a number of world class gold and base metal discoveries in Eritrea and across the wider Arabian Nubian Shield.
For further information go to the Alpha webpage at or contact:
John Wilton
CEO
Alpha Exploration Ltd.Email: ...
Tel: +44 207 129 1148
Cautionary Notes
This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to future dataset interpretations, sampling, plans for its projects (including the Anagulu prospect), surveys related to Alpha's assets, and the Company's drilling program. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Alpha has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
Although management of Alpha believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to Alpha's financing efforts; risks associated with the business of Alpha given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to exploration activities; those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Alpha does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
