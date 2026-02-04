TN Increases Monthly Pay For Village Sanitation Workers To Rs 6,000

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) In a significant welfare measure aimed at strengthening rural sanitation and improving the livelihoods of frontline workers, the Tamil Nadu government has increased the monthly pay of sanitation workers employed in village panchayats from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.

The decision comes as part of a broader effort to modernise waste management systems and address the growing demands of rural areas experiencing rapid population growth and urbanisation.

Recognising the mounting pressure on local bodies to manage increasing volumes of solid waste, the government has introduced a new classification system for panchayats, categorising them into 'A', 'B', and 'C' grades. This restructuring is intended to help streamline sanitation services, ensure better planning, and allocate resources more efficiently based on the size, population, and waste generation levels of each panchayat.

Officials said the reclassification would allow local administrations to deploy manpower and infrastructure more effectively, ensuring timely waste collection and cleaner surroundings in villages.

With the number of households rising steadily across rural Tamil Nadu, the government has also authorised the Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to reassess and reorganise the number of sanitation workers as needed. This flexibility is expected to improve service delivery and reduce the burden on existing workers.

The revised pay hike of Rs 1,000 per month will benefit thousands of sanitation workers engaged in solid waste management activities in village panchayats. The increase applies to workers appointed through self-help groups and panchayat-level federations, who play a crucial role in daily cleaning, waste segregation, and disposal operations in rural communities.

To support the enhanced wages and strengthen the sanitation framework, the State has earmarked an annual allocation of Rs 476 crore from the State Finance Commission grant.

The funding will cover the additional salary expenditure while also sustaining ongoing rural cleanliness initiatives.

The move has been widely viewed as a step toward recognising the contributions of sanitation workers, who form the backbone of public health and environmental protection in villages.

By improving compensation and expanding operational capacity, the government aims to ensure safer, cleaner, and more sustainable rural living conditions across Tamil Nadu.

The order is expected to come into effect immediately, bringing financial relief and greater job security to thousands of workers statewide.