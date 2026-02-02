403
Somali Government Blocks Regional Security Forces from Mogadishu
(MENAFN) The Somali central government has prevented two aircraft carrying security personnel from the semi-autonomous regions of Jubaland and Puntland from landing at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport ahead of planned talks between the regional leaders and federal authorities, citing security concerns.
Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi said the arrival of heavily armed contingents from Jubaland and Puntland posed a “serious threat to national security” given the recent political tensions between the central government and several regional administrations. He described the presence of these forces as risky and “inappropriate,” particularly without a legitimate security rationale.
Fiqi stressed that the airport hosts embassies and diplomatic missions, and safeguarding such sensitive sites falls solely under the federal government’s responsibility. “There are credible concerns that these weapons may be stockpiled in Mogadishu or deliberately handed over to other actors, posing a serious threat to national security, undermining the stability of the capital, and directly challenging the government's responsibility,” he added.
The decision to block the aircraft follows years of friction between the federal government and the Jubaland and Puntland administrations. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had recently invited the Somali Future Council for talks aimed at promoting national unity and resolving election disputes. The regional leaders were scheduled to participate in these discussions in the coming days.
In a separate statement on Sunday, the Internal Security Ministry accused “some members” of the opposition Somali Future Council of engaging in “provocative actions,” further highlighting the tense political environment.
