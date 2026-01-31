Turkmenistan, US Discuss Regional Security And Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the U.S. discussed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and regional security in Central Asia, Trend reports via the U.S. State Department.

The discussions took place during a telephone conversation between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, and Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The parties exchanged views on progress in enhancing regional security and economic prosperity. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States' commitment to expanding business ties with Turkmenistan and further strengthening the bilateral relationship.