Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan, US Discuss Regional Security And Economic Cooperation

Turkmenistan, US Discuss Regional Security And Economic Cooperation


2026-01-31 01:06:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31. Turkmenistan and the U.S. discussed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and regional security in Central Asia, Trend reports via the U.S. State Department.

The discussions took place during a telephone conversation between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, and Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The parties exchanged views on progress in enhancing regional security and economic prosperity. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States' commitment to expanding business ties with Turkmenistan and further strengthening the bilateral relationship.

MENAFN31012026000187011040ID1110675923



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search