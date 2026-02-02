LG Sinha Says Govt Committed To Jobs, Infrastructure And Welfare

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the government remains committed to addressing the challenges of unemployment, infrastructure gaps, and social welfare.

Addressing the MLAs in the Central Hall of the J&K Legislative Assembly complex, Sinha said:“The Government during its first year in office has sought to combine development with dignity, growth with social justice, and progress with peace. Guided by the vision of inclusive governance, it remains committed to addressing the challenges of unemployment, infrastructure gaps, and social welfare with renewed energy and determination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The LG said the government has adopted a humane and compassionate approach in dealing with issues affecting common citizens.“Emphasis has been placed on fair treatment, dignity, and sensitivity in administration,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He added that decisions affecting employees, daily wagers, contractual workers, and marginalized groups have been examined with empathy, and corrective steps have been initiated wherever required.

Sinha said reservation reforms have further strengthened representation and inclusivity in public institutions.“Special emphasis is being placed on the welfare of tribal communities through the establishment of hostels, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, scholarship support, and effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act,” he said.

The LG said the past year marked a significant milestone in the democratic journey of Jammu and Kashmir with the formation of an elected government after a gap of several years.“This transition to popular governance has strengthened public faith in democratic institutions. My Government has focused on restoring participatory governance, rebuilding public confidence, and ensuring that the voice of every region and community finds expression in policymaking,” he said.

He further said that during the last year, the Government placed renewed emphasis on responsive and people-centric administration.“Regular public grievance redressal meetings at the Chief Minister's Outreach Office and the strengthening of the JK Samadhan portal have ensured that governance reaches the doorstep of citizens. Thousands of grievances have been resolved through time-bound interventions, reinforcing trust between the Government and the people,” he said.

The LG emphasized that good governance continues to be the cornerstone of the Government's development strategy in Jammu and Kashmir.“Sustained reforms in transparency, accountability, digital governance, and citizen-centric service delivery have significantly strengthened public trust and institutional efficiency,” he said.

This was Sinha's third address to the J&K Assembly since the formation of the NC-led government in Jammu & Kashmir.

The LG's address to the Assembly is prepared by the elected government. It outlines the Government's policies, achievements, and plans for the year ahead. The LG's address is a statutory requirement under the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.