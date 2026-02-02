Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Advances Digital Governance Through Legal Reforms

2026-02-02 02:04:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Over the past year, amendments to 17 laws were adopted, while a digital legal framework was established for nearly 30 additional documents, Farid Osmanov, chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), said at a press conference on the annual performance of the agency, Trend reports.

Trend News Agency

