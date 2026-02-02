The Role Of Chademo Charging Station For Electric Vehicle Operators In Mixed-Standard Networks

MENAFN - GetNews) As EV charging ecosystems become more diversified worldwide, Shanghai Mida EV Power Co., Ltd., together with Shenzhen Mida EV Power Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Mida New Energy Co., Ltd., highlights the continuing importance of the CHAdeMO charging station for electric vehicle operators --particularly in regions where multiple charging standards coexist and service continuity matters as much as infrastructure expansion.

CHAdeMO on Mixed-Standard Networks: Why it Still Matters

With the rapid growth of electric vehicles, charging compatibility is a major operational challenge. This applies to EV service providers and fleet operators as well as public charging network owners. While CCS, GB/T and other systems are dominant in certain markets and regions, CHAdeMO still holds a significant share of the market across Japan and Asia. It is also present in North America and Europe because of historical network installations.

CHAdeMO is a backward compatible standard for mixed-standard charging systems. This includes passenger cars, logistics units, taxis and shared mobility fleets. For commercial operators, abandoning older charging formats creates service gaps, stranded hardware costs, and reduced charging accessibility--especially for legacy fleet vehicles still in operation. Maintaining CHAdeMO continuity offers:

● Customers can now enjoy a wider range of services

● Charge assets with higher utilization rates

● Reduced Fleet Disruption Risk

● Greater long-term operational flexibility

This role is especially relevant for municipalities and operators who have universal access targets, where the goal is to support ALL EV types.

MIDA EV Power's Role in Supporting Multistandard Charging Infrastructure

MIDA EV Power, a global EVSE provider, maintains a full manufacturing capability for AC and DC charging systems. This includes portable DC chargers, Mobile Charging Station s and split cabinet systems. MIDA, which recognizes the importance of CHAdeMO in terms of operational demands for networks, continues to offer charging solutions that are compatible with multiple standards.

Shanghai Mida New Energy manufactures EV charger modules, liquid-cooled module, and bidirectional convertors to complement these products. These technologies allow operators to increase output capacity, improve the maintenance efficiency and future proof assets, while supporting intelligent charging and integration requirements in commercial service settings.

Industry Evolution and Market Outlook

Global EV sales are growing, but the market also faces a new era of infrastructure renewal and standard convergence. The majority of new EV fleets use CCS or GB/T. However, millions of CHAdeMO based EVs are still in operation, especially across Japan, Southeast Asia and specific OEM ecosystems. It is therefore necessary to support both next-generation charging and pre-existing vehicle infrastructure.

In order to increase utilization and guarantee universal accessibility, public charging networks are increasingly integrating multi-standard capabilities. Fleet depots, such as taxi, rental and logistics fleets, require interoperable charging configurations in order to avoid bottlenecks when equipment is transitioned.

CHAdeMO is also associated with bidirectional energy applications. Many V2G experiments and commercial applications historically relied on CHAdeMO architectures--particularly in Japan and Europe. This highlights the format's strategic importance, particularly as distributed energy storage is essential to regional grid balance.

Global Compliance Strength, International Recognition and Certification

MIDA EV Power adheres to internationally recognized safety and regulatory frameworks. MIDA's equipment is all certified to CE FCC ETL TUV and UL. This provides reassurance for utilities, EPC contractors and fleet integrators.

These certifications guarantee structural safety, electromagnetic performance and interoperability compliance. All of these are critical factors for implementing charging systems that comply with multiple standards in public places.

MIDA's engineering excellence has been recognized by world-leading companies including TOYOTA ABB VINFAST OKAYA and other globally respected EV technology and energy enterprises. These long-term partnerships validate MIDA's maturity in terms of technology, manufacturing discipline and service capability.

MIDA EV power as a multi-standard technology partner

MIDA's competitive advantages are derived from its integrated manufacturing structure and specialization. The company is not a generic electronics supplier, but a specialized EVSE manufacturer. It has deep experience in energy engineering.

The following are key differentiators:

1. Full Product System CapabilityMIDA offers one of the most comprehensive charging portfolios in the industry:

● Mobile Ev Charging Station s

● Portable DC chargers

● Split cabinet DC chargers

● Fast chargers that can be mounted on the wall

● High-power floor-standing systems

● Chargers for AC devices

● Power conversion modules

● Modules bidirectional (V2G ready)It allows operators to deploy unified architectural solutions across multiple sites, without having to mix incompatible vendors.

2. Dedicated Power Module EngineeringShanghai Mida New Energy develops core power modules--including liquid-cooled and bidirectional technologies--allowing MIDA to optimize thermal performance, efficiency, upgradeability, and life-cycle reliability.

3. Global Operations and Deployment experienceMIDA's solutions are used in the United States of America, the European Union (EU), Japan, South Korea and India, as well as numerous emerging markets. This gives the company experience with a wide range of compliance requirements, grid characteristics and usage environments.

4. Long-Term Industry ReputationMIDA partners include many global automotive and industrial technology companies that require strict performance and services criteria. This endorsement is only possible through technical reliability and strong supply chains.

The Future Of CHAdeMO In A Converging Charging LandscapeAlthough CCS continues to expand globally, CHAdeMO remains strategically relevant--particularly for mixed-standard networks, markets with legacy fleets, and operators requiring bidirectional energy capability.

MIDA anticipates a sustained deployment of charging platforms with multiple standards over the next decade. This will be especially true for public stations, fleet depots and transit hubs. By supporting these blended eco-systems, operators can maintain inclusivity, minimize disruption and maximize asset utilization.

MIDA EV Power, by continuing to offer reliable CHAdeMO platforms alongside CCS and AC platform, reinforces its position as a partner capable of supporting the full spectrum operating requirements in evolving EV markets.

MIDA EV Power

Shanghai Mida Cable Group Limited, along with Shenzhen Mida EV Power Co., Ltd., Shanghai Mida New Energy Co., Ltd., are a leading manufacturer for EV charging systems. They provide mobile EV chargers, AC charging platforms, AC fast charging stations, power modules, and intelligent energy conversion system. MIDA's products are certified by CE and FCC. They also have ETL, TUV and UL certifications.

