UAE Property Market Continues To Attract Global Investors

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE property market entered 2025 with momentum that few global cities could match-and exited the year with that strength intact. Across the country, residential sales and leasing activity reached record or near‐record levels, underpinned by population growth, sustained economic expansion and deepening end‐user participation. Dubai alone recorded more than 200,000 residential transactions in 2025, while Abu Dhabi posted its strongest pricing performance in over a decade, reflecting a broad‐based recovery that has matured into a structurally supported cycle rather than a speculative surge.

What stands out in the latest data is not just the scale of activity, but its composition. Demand has widened across price points and property types, with apartments anchoring liquidity, family‐sized homes gaining prominence and rental markets absorbing rising volumes without destabilising rents. Leasing contracts across Dubai climbed to an all‐time high of 530,000 in 2025, while average rents rose at a measured pace, signalling balance rather than strain.

At the national level, the UAE's real estate performance mirrors broader economic trends. Non‐oil growth, rising employment and continued inflows of residents and capital have translated into repeatable housing demand. As interest rate pressures eased and mortgage activity picked up, the market shifted further towards long‐term ownership and retention, reinforcing the UAE's position as a place to live-not just invest.

Maqsood Mohommad, Founder & Chairman of AFM Holding Group, says digital tools have removed procedural friction, not decision friction.“Serious buyers today are often better informed than ever, having done weeks or months of research before a launch. What's changed is the moment of execution, not the depth of consideration.”

While FOMO and launch momentum do play a role, the deeper shift is confidence in the market and its fundamentals.“Buyers today view UAE real estate as a liquid, resilient asset rather than a once-in-a-lifetime decision. That mindset naturally accelerates decision-making without necessarily making it reckless,” Mohommad said.

The AFM chairman doe not see a move toward a 'fast-fashion' model of real estate.“While entry has become faster, ownership remains a long-term commitment. What has changed is flexibility-buyers are more comfortable rebalancing portfolios, upgrading, or exiting earlier. Real estate isn't becoming disposable; it's becoming more dynamic and aligned with modern investment behaviour,” he added.

Richmind, a premium developer specialising in ultra-luxury real estate projects and a flagship business vertical of Richmind Holding has announced the complete sell-out of Phase 1 of its flagship development, Oystra, located on Al Marjan Island. Following an unprecedented response from buyers and investors, the developer has launched Phase 2, which is now open for sale.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, marking the firm's first residential development on Al Marjan Island, Oystra by Richmind has witnessed exceptional demand from overseas markets. Data from Phase 1 reveals that over 50% of buyers hail from Europe, underscoring the project's appeal to sophisticated global investors. Significant interest was also recorded from key markets including the USA, Canada, China, Australia and Turkey. As part of Phase 2, Richmind also teased the upcoming release of limited edition ultra-luxury penthouses. Expected to list for around Dh75 Million, these exclusive residences will set a new benchmark for pricing and exclusivity on Al Marjan Island.

Mohammad Rafiee, CEO of Richmind, commented,“The sell-out of Phase 1 is a resounding validation of our vision to bring art into living. Our Phase 2 launch will see even more exclusivity, premium offerings and limited edition homes, setting this new standard of UAE living to the world. The interest from global investors to buy property in the UAE is a trend we will continue to cater to. Our recent expansion into China with a sales office in Shanghai and our collaboration with Harrods in London in February are strategic steps to be closer to our global clientele.”

Reportage Group marked a confident start to 2026 by sponsoring and participating in ACRES, held from 21 to 24 January in Sharjah, achieving Dh110 million in closed sales over the four-day exhibition.

As the first real estate exhibition of 2026, ACRES set the pace for the year ahead, bringing together leading developers, investors, and industry stakeholders from across the UAE. Reportage Group's sponsorship reflected its continued commitment to supporting key industry platforms that strengthen investor confidence and market momentum.

During the exhibition, Reportage Group showcased a curated selection of developments, including its flagship projects such as R.Hills and BRABUS Island, which drew strong interest from both local and international investors. The projects' design-led concepts, strategic locations, and value-driven positioning contributed significantly to the Group's strong sales performance throughout the event.

“Launching the year at ACRES Sharjah was a strategic decision for us,” said a spokesperson from Reportage Group.“Closing Dh110 million during the first exhibition of 2026 demonstrates sustained demand for well-conceived developments like R.Hills and BRABUS Island, and reinforces confidence in the direction of the market.”

As the UAE property market moves into 2026, the data points to evolution rather than exhaustion. Transaction volumes remain elevated, pricing growth has moderated to sustainable levels and rental markets are increasingly defined by stability and renewals rather than churn. In both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, demand is being shaped less by short‐term sentiment and more by demographics, employment and lifestyle choice, signalling a maturing residential ecosystem.

With new supply rising and buyers becoming more selective, performance is likely to diverge by segment rather than reverse outright. For policymakers, investors and residents alike, the UAE's housing market is entering its next phase: one where resilience is measured not by how fast it grows, but by how well it absorbs growth without imbalance.