Why Is UUUU Stock Falling In Pre-Market Today?

Energy Fuels' (UUUU) explosive rally on the back of Washington's nuclear revival narrative has hit a speed bump. UUUU stock surged more than 54% in January alone, marking it as the best month since July, as the Trump Administration starts to build out plans to fulfill the promise of a focus on domestic production of nuclear energy, but the stock tumbled nearly 8% in premarket trading on the first day of February.

Last May, U.S. President Donald Trump issued executive orders aimed at increasing the speed of the deployment of nuclear reactors by reducing regulatory scrutiny in an attempt to advance the country's energy goals, while also boosting oil, gas, and coal resources.

Shares of Energy Fuels gained 183% in 2025 on the back of Trump's nuclear push as well as the company's efforts to expand into rare earth minerals, and are tracking for a second straight year of jump, if 2026 gains hold.

The stock, however, fell 12% last week, following reports that the United States was looking to withdraw support for critical minerals companies by scrapping plans to set minimum price guarantees for their projects. MP Materials called the report“inaccurate” while others have not commented on the new development.

DOE's New Initiative

Last week, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Request for Information (RFI) inviting states to express interest in hosting Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses, a new effort to modernize the nation's full nuclear fuel cycle and strengthen America's leadership in advanced nuclear energy.

The DOE said that this is aimed at potentially establishing voluntary Federal-State partnerships. The federal agency noted that the proposed campuses could support activities across the full nuclear fuel lifecycle, including fuel fabrication, enrichment, reprocessing used nuclear fuel, and waste disposition.

January Build Up For UUUU

The administration kicked off January with a U.S. House Energy Subcommittee that held a hearing on licensing and deployment of nuclear power in the country. This was preceded by the DOE's announcement of a $2.7 billion investment to strengthen uranium supply over the next ten years.

In January, Energy Fuels announced it entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed, or SID, to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Australian Strategic Materials, a leading producer of rare earth metals and alloys.

Roth Capital said that the company's valuation is stretched, but strong market sentiment and a rising uranium spot price are likely to offset any near-term value correction.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail Sentiment on UUUU stock jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a month ago, with message volumes at 'high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that rebuilding the domestic nuclear fuel cycle would result in huge tailwinds for Energy Fuels.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volume on Stocktwits jumped more than 71%, and over the past seven days, the ticker gained nearly 2% in followers on the platform.

Another user noted that the rare earth and energy stock should rebound after last week's report by Reuters on the minimum price floor.

Shares of Energy Fuels have more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

