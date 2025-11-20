Lappset Launches New Prime Collection

Blending tried-and-true Nordic design values with a sense of playfulness and wonder, the Rovaniemi-based family company has created a design language that makes Prime feel both grounded and uplifting at the same time.

What's even more, the collection brings inclusive user-experience to a new level entirely. Introducing a brand-new inclusivity ratings system – made in collaboration with the Finnish Paralympic Committee – Prime invites every child, of every ability, to move, discover, and connect.

“We feel very strongly thatplay belongs to all. True inclusion must begin with design. Through groundbreaking design, play can become truly limitless,” says Lappset CEO

Prime playground collection also strengthens Lappset's commitment to sustainability. The new flagship collection is produced with locally sourced, renewable Nordic pine as well as renewable electricity – and continues to rely on long-lasting designs in its effort to leave a lighter footprint for future generations. Each new Prime product comes with calculated and transparently available carbon footprint data.

Furthermore, a key part of Prime is the customisation angle: the new collection is powered by Smart Modularity which means, in essence, that tailored, cost-efficient designs can be provided for every playground, big or small.

“From inclusivity and design excellence to sustainability and modularity, we feel that we are making progress in many areas which are near and dear to us as a company. Prime is the culmination of a lot of hard work by our talented, passionate people, and we are very proud to present it to the world,” adds CEO

Lappset Group Ltd has been dedicated to promoting play and movement for over 50 years. Lappset designs and manufactures innovative, inspiring, and inclusive playground and exercise equipment, theme parks, and park and street furniture. The family business from Rovaniemi, Lapland, employs 400 experts in different fields in seven different countries. With production in Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands, the company's distribution network extends to more than 60 countries.

