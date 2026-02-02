Gloria Guevara Appointed WTTC Chief

Returning to the role, she successfully held from 2017 to 2021, Gloria Guevara has more than three decades of experience at the highest levels of government and across the public and private sectors.

Via previous leadership roles including Secretary of Tourism in Mexico, Chief Special Adviser to the Saudi Arabia Minister of Tourism, Special Adviser on Government Affairs at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and Board positions at AMEX Global Business Travel, HSBC Mexico, Playa Hotels and Resorts and Palace Company, Gloria has been voted as one of the most influential figures in global tourism by several leading media outlets.

She has been highly commended for her collaborative approach to resolving major international issues in tourism, healthcare, and technology and acknowledged for her transformative leadership in crisis management. Gloria also helped Travel and Tourism's recovery during the Covid pandemic with her focus on close collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Her appointment as CEO signals a renewed focus on strengthening WTTC's global relevance, enhancing member services, and driving advocacy for the Travel and Tourism industry worldwide. WTTC's members have a global footprint across all key parts of the sector, from hotels to aviation to cruise lines, healthcare and technology.

Under Gloria's leadership, WTTC will continue to deliver high-quality Global Summits, the next being in Malta in October 2026; an additional cruise event in May; expand membership with a focus on SMEs as well as high-value organizations; and engage with existing members individually as part of WTTC's own advocacy program.

