Dalai Lama Wins Grammy For Spoken-Word Album

Dhaka: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has won his first-ever Grammy Award at the age of 90 for his spoken-word album“Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama”.

The album received the award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, on February 2.

The project is a collaboration with renowned sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, blending spoken reflections with music to highlight universal themes such as peace, compassion, kindness, hope, and environmental responsibility.

Musician Rufus Wainwright accepted the award on behalf of Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama in the spiritual lineage, during the ceremony.

Produced with the involvement of Glassnote Records, the album weaves the Nobel Peace Prize laureate's meditative reflections with Indian classical music and contributions from artists across diverse global traditions.

