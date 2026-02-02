What Gen Naravane Said About His Unpublished Book At The Centre Of Rahul Gandhi Vs Govt Row - 'Maturing Like Aged Wine'
The lower house was adjourned for the day after Gandhi repeatedly sought to refer to General Naravane 's controversial memoir, which is awaiting a Ministry of Defence review.Also Read | Why Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh objected to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the LS?
General Naravane (Retd), 65, served as India's Chief of Army Staff from December 2019 to April 2022, including during the 2020 India-China border clashes. He took over as COAS from General Bipin Rawat on 31 December 2019.How did the row begin?
Rahul Gandhi's reply during the motion of thanks on the President's Address was interrupted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who raised concern about the fact that the Congress MP cannot quote from an unpublished book, which he said has not been authenticated.
Gandhi further said that the passage related to an incident at Doklam, when“four Chinese tanks were entering Indian territory” and attempting to take control of a ridge. He added,“The Army Chief writes, and I quote from an article that is quoting his book.”
“This is from the memoir of Army Chief Naravane. And I'd like you to listen nicely. You will understand exactly who is patriotic and who is not. It will take a little while, so this is about when four Chinese tanks were entering Indian territory. They were taking a ridge in Doklam. And the Army Chie writes, and I quote from an article that is quoting his book,” Gandhi added.Also Read | Who is MM Naravane? Ex-Army chief's unpublished memoir sparks row
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs objected, arguing that the memoir had not been published and could not be quoted in the House.What did MM Naravane say about the book?
General Naravane's memoir titled 'Four Stars of Destiny' was scheduled for publication in April 2024. The link to the book is still available on Amazon, but it shows the message“Currently unavailable. We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock.”
“From his first encounter with the Chinese as a young officer in Sikkim to dealing with them in Galwan when he was Chief, from daily incidents of firing across the LC to implementing a ceasefire with Pakistan, General Naravane takes us through his distinguished career spanning over four decades that saw him serve in all corners of the country,” the description of the book on Amazon reads. The book is being published by Penguin Books.
Extracts from the book were published by the news agency PTI in December 2023. The entire publication process was then halted pending a Ministry of Defence review.
In October last year, General MM Naravane was asked about the memoir at a literature festival in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. General Narvane attended a session on his recently published fiction, 'The Cantonment Conspiracy' when an audience member asked the General about his autobiography, 'Four Stars of Destiny.'
According to a report in the Print, General replied with his quick wit,“I think it is maturing, like aged wine. The longer it's there, it becomes more and more vintage; of greater value.”Also Read | Budget 2026: TCS cut to 2%; how will it impact taxpayers? Explained
In his memoirs, the Amazon description reads, General Naravane recounts the myriad experiences that shaped his character, from his childhood to his years in the Services and beyond.
“From his first encounter with the Chinese as a young officer in Sikkim to dealing with them in Galwan when he was Chief, from daily incidents of firing across the LoC to implementing a ceasefire with Pakistan, General Naravane takes us through his distinguished career spanning over four decades that saw him serve in all corners of the country,” it reads.
This is a specialist's take on the things that make our forces unique, particularly those that deal with the planning and conduct of operations―the raison d'être of the Army, the description says about the book.
