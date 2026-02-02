403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Ambassador Says Administration Holds Off on Iran Military Strike
(MENAFN) The US administration has not yet decided whether to carry out a military strike against Iran, according to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.
“I would say that the decision still needs to be made,” Huckabee told Israeli media in an interview aired Saturday. He added that President Trump continues to pursue a peaceful resolution with Tehran.
“President Trump is always hopeful for the best outcome. He is, in fact, let’s never forget, ‘the art of the deal.’ And if he can get that, then that’s ideal,” Huckabee said. “But if he can’t, he’s not afraid to do what he proved he would do last summer when he instigated Midnight Hammer.”
Last June, Israel, with US support, conducted a 12-day military campaign against Iran, which prompted retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran before a ceasefire was announced.
“This is a president who has made many promises; you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that he hasn’t kept. He doesn’t make empty threats,” Huckabee said. “What I would say to (the people of Iran) is, note carefully what the president says, take him at his word. He will keep his promise.”
Addressing speculation about a possible strike on January 14 that was ultimately not carried out, Huckabee remarked, “You know, but we could have been close. But maybe it was a thoughtful decision to weigh carefully the outcome.”
He also stated that he is unaware of any timeline for a potential strike against Iran or whether Iran might take action against Israel. “At the moment, I’m not hearing him refer to a deadline,” Huckabee said, advising Israelis to continue their daily routines but to respond if sirens sound.
“I would say that the decision still needs to be made,” Huckabee told Israeli media in an interview aired Saturday. He added that President Trump continues to pursue a peaceful resolution with Tehran.
“President Trump is always hopeful for the best outcome. He is, in fact, let’s never forget, ‘the art of the deal.’ And if he can get that, then that’s ideal,” Huckabee said. “But if he can’t, he’s not afraid to do what he proved he would do last summer when he instigated Midnight Hammer.”
Last June, Israel, with US support, conducted a 12-day military campaign against Iran, which prompted retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran before a ceasefire was announced.
“This is a president who has made many promises; you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that he hasn’t kept. He doesn’t make empty threats,” Huckabee said. “What I would say to (the people of Iran) is, note carefully what the president says, take him at his word. He will keep his promise.”
Addressing speculation about a possible strike on January 14 that was ultimately not carried out, Huckabee remarked, “You know, but we could have been close. But maybe it was a thoughtful decision to weigh carefully the outcome.”
He also stated that he is unaware of any timeline for a potential strike against Iran or whether Iran might take action against Israel. “At the moment, I’m not hearing him refer to a deadline,” Huckabee said, advising Israelis to continue their daily routines but to respond if sirens sound.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment